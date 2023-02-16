Talented male fashion designer Kenneth Tetteh has set a new wedding dress trend with his unique design

The womenswear brand popularly known for its bespoke corseted dresses used white kente fabric to design a wedding gown

The confident and stylish Ghanaian bride looked stunning in her white gown for her lovely white wedding

Ghanaian designer Kenneth Tetteh is known for styling top female celebrities, beauty queens and brides looking for classy and daring styles.

Ghanaian bride Ann looks lovely in her spectacular kente gowns. source: @avlens_photography

Source: Instagram

Miss Universe Ruth Quarshie slays in a black corseted gown

The gorgeous Miss Universe Ghana 2017, Ruth Quarshie, gave us gothic vibes in her v-shaped sleeveless dress styled with elegant high heels. The Miss Universe Top 16 elegant stole the show at the 2022 Exclusive Men of The Year awards.

Miss Malaika 2020 Jasmine Djang flaunts curves in a corseted top.

The beauty queen and fashion model looked classy in a bespoke ensemble by Kenneth Tetteh. Jasmine wore a sleeveless corseted top paired with black skintight trousers.

Ghanaian bride rocks knee-level kente dress

Kenneth Tetteh was the creative designer behind the gorgeous melanin bride who wore a short corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding.

The stunning Ghanaian bride can wear the timeless, beaded dress to any event after her lavish wedding.

Ghanaian bride looks breathtaking in a white kente gown

Ghanaian talented male designer Kenneth Tetteh used white kente fabric to design this gown. Some social media users have commented on the spectacular white kente gown.

It is a sleeveless v-shaped gown designed with white beads. The pretty bride wore a simple hairstyle and flawless makeup for this look.

Ghanaian Designer Creatively Designs Exquisite Corseted Gown With Tie & Dye For Ivorian Bride

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Pistis Ghana, a leading fashion designer in Ghana who has demonstrated that she is deserving of all the awards given to her during the year.

The talented female designer is one of the most sought-after bridal wear designers in Ghana and beyond its borders.

Pistis Ghana specialises in exquisite white gowns for black weddings and customised beaded and corseted gowns for traditional weddings.

Source: YEN.com.gh