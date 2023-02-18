The founder and chief executive officer of Vitamilk Ghana, Madame Janet Akosua Gyasiwaa looked elegant in her simple kente dress for her traditional wedding

Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena performed some of his hit songs at the high-profile wedding

The first female Chief of Staff of Ghana, Madame Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, was spotted at the wedding in a stunning lace dress and designer bag

The outstanding female chief executive officer of Vitamilk, Madam Janet Akosua Gyasiwaa and Mr. Kwame walked down the aisle in a beautiful ceremony.

CEO of Vitamilk Ghana, Madam Janet and Sir Kwame looked stunning in their wedding outfits. source: @prettywoman_events

Ghanaian bride Madame Janet rocks a colourful kente dress

The hardworking boss lady looked radiant in her splendid kente dress with puff sleeveless. Madame Janet wore a simple and elegant bridal hairstyle with beautiful gold hair accessories that matched her gold earrings.

She looked regal in her African beads necklace and bracelets. Madam Janet wore an expensive gold wristwatch to complete her look.

The groom, Mr. Kwame, was spotted in a kente wrap styled with a gold wristwatch as they flaunted their wedding bands to the camera.

The couple, Madam Janet and Sir Kwame looked dashing in simple outfits for the reception party

The beautiful bride, Madam Janet and Mr. Kwame stepped on the dance floor in fabulous outfits. The bride wore a white lace gown with a long train.

Madame Janet repeated her hairstyle but changed her bridal hair jewellery to match her alluring look.

The energetic groom, Mr. Kwame, looked stylish in a stunning suit, white shirt and black trousers.

Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena performs at the reception party

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena entertained the couple and wedding guests with his love popular love songs.

Kwabena Kwabena wore a short-sleeve shirt and tailor-made trousers styled with black sunglasses for the high-profile wedding.

First female Chief of Staff of Ghana, Madam Akosua Frema Osei - Opare slays in a pink lace ensemble

The first female Chief of Staff of Ghana, Madame Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, graced the event in a sleeveless pink dress. She looked spectacular in her simple hairstyle and subtle makeup.

