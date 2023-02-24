A melanin bride and her mother have inspired 2023 brides with their unique fashion sense

The mother and daughter wore beaded kente and exquisite lace dresses for the traditional ceremony

The gorgeous bride showed off her impressive dance moves in the lovely wedding videos

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian bride Adwoa and her young-looking mother have attracted social media users with their captivating looks.

Ghanaian bride Adwoa and her mother slay in lace gowns. source: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Adwoa looks ravishing in a kente gown

Ghanaian bride Adwoa looks gorgeous in a glittering beaded kente gown.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The creative designer has impressed fashion lovers with unique designs and beading patterns.

She wore colourful oversized flower earrings that complimented her bridal look.

The bride's mother turns heads with her fabulous look

The highly fashionable mother of the melanin bride wore a round-neck beaded kente two-piece outfit.

She looked breathtaking in her gorgeous makeup, red lips and bright eyeshadows.

The stylish mother wore a fascinator to compliment her look for her daughter's traditional wedding.

Ghanaian couple Adwoa and MacBarness look stunning together

The adorable young couple, Adwoa and MacBarnes, looked fantastic in custom-made outfits by Ghanaian designers for their reception party.

The bride Adwoa repeated her hairstyle and flawless bridal makeup. She flaunted cleavage in a floor-sweeping lace.

The handsome-looking groom looked dashing a green agbada while staring at his dazzling wife.

The stunning mother and daughter look elegant in lace dresses

During a memorable photoshoot session, the mother-and-daughter duo looked splendid in their glittering lace dresses.

The bride's mother wore a white long-sleeve gown and alluring hairstyles for the reception party.

Ghanaian Melanin Bride With Flaunts Cleavage In A Sleeveless Ruffled White Gown At Her Wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Elaine and Kwame, a Ghanaian couple who made their wedding special by dressing exquisitely and delighting the guests with their fantastic dance routines.

At the traditional wedding, the much-in-love couple looked ethereal in their kente wrap.

Elaine, a bride from Ghana, wore a beautiful kente wrap fashioned with white lace. By wearing gold jewellery on various portions of her body, she appeared to be a queen.

The groom, Kwame, displayed his dance skills while sporting a stunning crown that complemented his regal appearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh