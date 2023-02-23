Princess Dede Tetteh, a beauty queen and beautician, is a year older today, February 23, 2023

The 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful representative was among the fashionable women in the reality house

Dede won the best costume award after a stellar performance before she was evicted from the show

Ghanaian beautician and beauty queen Princess Dede Tetteh has redefined sleek kente styles for February borns.

The Greater Accra representative in the 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful reality show has posted elegant photos on social media and she celebrated her birthday on February 23, 2023.

Ghanaian beautician and style influencer, Priscilla Dede Tetteh looks lovely in these photos. source: @ms_princessdede

The pretty style influencer looked radiant, like a gorgeous bride in a sleeveless corseted kente dress flaunting some cleavage.

The beaded sculptural floor-length dress was styled with clear glass shoes for the birthday photoshoot.

As she was affectionately called on the show, Dede wore a curly hairstyle and beautiful makeup to complete her look.

Ghanaian style influencer Dede slays in an African print gown

Princess Dede Tetteh stepped out as one of the official judges for a corseted African print dress fashion show.

She wore a draped cape dress and charming hairstyle to match the thigh-high dress and white high heels.

Ghanaian style influencer Dede looks sassy in a glittering gown

The beauty queen loves to slay in corseted dresses and shares tips with her followers.

She wore a v-shaped necklace, shiny lace gown and expensive high heels while wishing her fans a glorious new month.

Ghanaian style influencer Dede looks regal in her stylish gele

Princess Dede Tetteh looked absolutely gorgeous in this traditional outfit. She wore a white long-sleeve dress styled with blue gele and scarf.

She met the expectation of her followers with her perfect face beat as she smiled for the camera.

