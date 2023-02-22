A London-based Ghanaian couple, Elaine and Kwame, tied the knot over the weekend in a lovely ceremony

The melanin bride wore two elegant kente outfits for the well-attended traditional wedding in Accra, Ghana.

The tall and good-looking groom was seen in many wedding videos showing off his impressive dance moves

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian couple Elaine and Kwame made their wedding memorable by choosing stunning sartorial outfits and entertaining the wedding guests with their incredible dance moves.

Ghanaian couple Elaine and Kwame look adorable together. source: @shegelabobor

Source: Instagram

The couple's first splendid look for the traditional wedding

The madly in love couple looked ethereal in their kente wrap for the traditional wedding. Ghanaian bride Elaine wore a white lace wrap styled with stunning kente cloth. She looked like a queen while rocking the gold jewellery pieces on different parts of her body.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The groom, Kwame, wore a beautiful crown to match his regal look while showing off his dance moves in the video below.

Ghanaian bride Elaine slays in a corseted kente gown

The Ghanaian bride living in the United Kingdom looked impeccable in a v-shaped corseted dress with stylish sleeves.

She maintained her gorgeous bridal makeup and hairstyle throughout the wedding celebrations. The melanin bride wore sparkling silver earrings to complete her look.

The joyous groom wore a three-piece outfit and a kente bucket hat styled with black sunglasses and a gold wristwatch.

Ghanaian bride Elaine rocks a white bridal robe

The bride and her stunning bridesmaids donned spectacular robes for a photoshoot before the white wedding.

Elaine wore a white sleeveless gown with billowing lace sleeves, and her team slayed in matching belted robes.

Ghanaian bride Elaine poses in her white ruffled gown

The melanin bride Elaine opted for a traditional white dress with a modern twist. She wore a perfect-fit sleeveless dress with tulle style and floor-sweeping train.

She flaunted her cleavage in the elegant gown she styled with a big shiny tiara for her memorable white wedding.

The CEO Of Vitamilk Ghana, Madam Janet Dazzles, In A Stunning Kente Dress For Her Traditional Wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Madame Janet Akosua Gyasiwaa, the founder and CEO of Vitamilk Ghana, who appeared chic in her straightforward kente attire for her traditional wedding.

The high-profile wedding featured performances by Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena of some of his hit songs.

Madame Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Ghana's first female chief of staff, was seen attending the wedding carrying a fancy purse and wearing a gorgeous lace outfit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh