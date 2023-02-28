A fair-skinned Ghanaian bride Christine is an authentic fashion influencer as she worked with two best male designers for her wedding wardrobe

The tall and curvy bride married a handsome Nigerian man in an intercultural wedding ceremony in Ghana

The beautiful couple showed off their dance moves at the wedding reception, which has gone viral on social media

Ghanaian bride Christine married the love of her life, a Nigerian man, in a plush ceremony in Ghana over the weekend.

The lovebirds chose top Ghanaian wedding vendors, including fashion designers, to design their wedding outfits.

African couple Christine and Collins look elegant in white outfits. source: @officialokokobioko

Ghanaian bride Christine flaunts cleavage in a white bridal robe

The lovely Ghanaian bride with smooth skin wore a long-sleeve robe showing her cleavage. The fair-skinned bride looked flawless in subtle makeup and curly frontal hairstyle.

She wore shiny earrings to match her white cotton robe designs for the photoshoot.

Ghanaian bride Christine looks golden in a sleeveless kente gown

The glowy bride wore a bespoke kente gown by talented male designer Hagyams for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Christine snatched her waist in the beaded kente gown while showing off some cleavage.

Ghanaian bride Christine rocks a sleek white jumpsuit

The stylish Ghanaian bride Christine and her Nigerian husband, Collins, entertained wedding guests and family members with exciting games at their reception party.

The bride looked smoky hot in a sleeveless white jumpsuit styled with white designer shoes. The groom represented his roots by rocking a white agbada for the lavish party.

Ghanaian bride Christine rocks a lace gown by Qouphi Akotuah

At the reception party, the gorgeous bride slayed in a corseted lace dress by award-winning Ghanaian designer Qouphi Akotuah. The thigh-high dress fitted her perfectly as she showed her impressive dance moves.

