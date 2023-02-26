A gorgeous plus-size bride Patricia tied the knot in a glamorous traditional wedding on Saturday, February 25, 2023

The melanin bride wore a sleek, corseted, glittering kente gown showing off her curves and some cleavage.

The happy bride looked stunning in a simple bridal hairstyle and flawless makeup for the traditional ceremony

A beautiful Ghanaian bride flaunted her voluptuous figure in a perfect corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding. The plus-size looked classy in the floor-sweeping kente gown.

The melanin bride looks gorgeous before and after the bridal face beat

The glowy bride showed off her smooth makeup-free face for the camera to capture before the famous makeup artist applied the makeup.

The melanin bride looked elegant in a pink puff-sleeved bridal robe for the video shoot after the makeup application.

The makeup artiste shared the beautiful video on Instagram with this caption.

My Black Barbie bride! Patricia is so beautiful inside out and she definitely turned heads with her gorgeous bridal look! I wish you the very best in this journey, God bless your union eternally!✨

The bride's regal beaded kente gown

The gorgeous bride wore a stylish corseted kente gown with beautiful colours. The fashion designer used see-through beaded lace to design the bust.

The melanin bride wore a simple black straight hairstyle for her traditional wedding. She completed her look with diamond stud earrings and pointed bridal shoes.

Ghanaian bride shows off her dance moves.

The ever-gorgeous melanin bride, Patricia, looked splendid in a glittering pink gown for her reception party.

She maintained her flawless bridal makeup and hairstyle and changed the earrings for this look. The plus-size bride was seen dancing to a popular song in the video shared by a famous wedding blogger.

