An International student at Valley View in Ghana Kevin Ebong has become the face of many fashion brands

The well-built male model has starred in many music videos by top female celebrities such as MzVee and Fantana

Kevin Ebong is the face of a popular underwear brand owned by a Ghanaian businesswoman Maame Esi Acquah Taylor

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A fashion model Kevin Ebong from Equatorial Guinea is taking over the Ghanaian fashion industry with his physique and swag.

The handsome and tall video vixen is among the few models who have starred in top music videos. The international student at Valley View university began as a runaway model by modeling for top fashion brands.

Kevin Ebong, a fashion model looks dapper in these photos

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In this video, Kevin was seen sharing steamy moments with Ghanaian musician, Fantana as they shot the official music video for No Dulling. The handsome model looked dapper in all his wardrobe choices for the video.

Kevin gave us another specular performance in MzVee's Who Are You official music video. He gave us the perfect street vibes and classy style inspirations with his looks.

The fashion model traveled to the Northern part of Ghana to shoot a commercial for a beauty model and enterpreneur, Hammat Montia's skincare beauty. He flaunted his enviable abs in a two-yard African print underwear wrap.

The sought-after male model was part of the top models who were selected to walk the runway. Rhythm on the runway is one of the biggest fashion events in Ghana currently hosted by media personality Kofi Okyere Darko. Kevin looked ethereal in a pink menswear by Senyo Foli.

The international model looked dapper in an African print shirt and matching trousers. He styled his looks with white trendy sneakers and jewelry to complete his looks.

Afia Pinamang looks elegant in beautiful dresses

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality, Afia Pinamang who has an excellent fashion sense. The screen diva received an expensive car on her birthday.

According to fashion enthusiasts and critics, the curvy media personality and GHone's Serwaa Amihere have similar fashion sense.

Afia Pinamang has an active media social where she promotes her skincare company to her huge following.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh