The highly stylish and beautiful wife of Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo is a year older today, March 3, 2023

The businesswoman and director of the Sarkodie Foundation never disappoints with her looks and designer shoes

Tracy Sarkcess, as she is popularly called in showbiz, loves to style her natural hair and wear mild makeup on regular occasions

Ghanaian entrepreneur Tracy Owusu Addo is a year older today, March 3, 2022. The fashionable boss lady wore stunning outfits while attending various mentorship seminars in February 2023.

Tracy Sarkcess looks effortlessly chic in a green ensemble

The founder of Brave Connect, a non-governmental organization, looked classy in a white camisole, green blazer and matching trousers while giving a lecture on investment at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Tracy Sarkcess wore subtle makeup and styled her natural hairstyle beautifully to complete her look.

The outspoken female celebrity wore buckle-fastening ankle strap pointed-toe shoes designed by Valentino Garavani.

Tracy Sarkcess and Berla Mundi look stunning together in splendid outfits

The beautiful female celebrities looked breathtaking in fabulous dresses. Tracy Sarkcess was a guest on the Day Show hosted by the ever-gorgeous Berla Mundi.

Tracy Sarkcess looked simple and classy in a black dress and flawless makeup as she smiled graciously at the cameras.

The media personality Berla Mundi wore a cleavage-baring dress styled with a long yellow blazer.

Tracy Sarkcess looks glamorous in a black gown

The mother-of-two attended a sports award in Ghana, slaying in a black v-shaped neckline dress showing off her cleavage.

Tracy Sarkcess wore a beautiful coloured hairstyle and heavy makeup that matched her skin tone.

She looked ravishing in a drop earring, posing to show her expensive high heels.

Tracy Sarkcess Shows Bra In See-Through Top At Global Citizen Festival

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Tracy Sarkcess was rated among the best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities who attended the Global Citizen Festival.

Only three performers from Ghana, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Gyakie, took the stage at the inaugural performance in Accra.

Tracy's stunning attire to support her husband and award-winning Ghanaian musician Sarkodie's performance has gone viral on social media.

