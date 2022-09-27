Chief Executive Officer of Brave Connect, Tracy Owusu Addo was among the Ghanaian celebrities who attended the Global Citizen Festival

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Gyakie were the only Ghanaian musicians who performed at the first-ever event in Accra

Tracy, wife of award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie went all out to support her husband and performer in a beautiful outfit that has got the social media talking

A host of Ghanaian celebrities and music lovers were spotted on the red carpet, including Tracy Sarkcess, wife of award-winning musician and performer for the night, Sarkodie graced the occasion.

The Global Citizen Festival is an event aimed at eradicating poverty, defending the planet, and demanding equity.

Top Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie and Stonebwoy and 23-year-old female artiste, Gyakie represented Ghana on the big stage. Other international musician includes Usher, Stormzy, TEMS, and H.E.R with surprise appearance by Ghana's Kwesi Arthur and Nigeria's Tiwa Savage.

Tracy Sarkcess, wife of Sarkodie shows cleavage at Global Citizen Festival Source@Instagram

Tracy Owusu Addo popularly called Tracy Sarkcess turned heads at the event with her never-seen-before ensemble.

The wife of the BET award winner was pictured in a long sleeve see-through top showing off her cleavage.

The mother-of-two wore black high-waist trousers with splits at the bottom to show off her Nike sneakers.

The business executive was in a festive mood as she posed confidently and happily with her natural long hair cascading around her shoulders.

Tracy is the founder of Brave Connect, a social enterprise aiming to change the narrative by connecting, inspiring & empowering young African women.

Joselyn Dumas shows skin in at Global Citizen Festival

Ghanaian actress and television host Joselyn Dumas was the red carpet host for the Global Citizen Festival, which was held in Accra over the weekend.

The curvy star wore two breathtaking outfits for the event that got most of her celebrity female friends and style icon drooling all over.

Joselyn Dumas has won many awards for her exceptional acting skills and eloquent presentation.

Source: YEN.com.gh