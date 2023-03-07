A Ghanaian food vendor, Celestine Etornam, has shown off her natural face without any beauty-enhancing product

In a video that has caused a stir online, she confidently struts and poses for the camera donning a red outfit with fitting jeans

While some netizens admired her dance moves, many gushed over her looks in the comments section of her latest video

Etornam, known on TikTok as Abena Bhigtnz, became an online sensation late last year when she went viral after being captured selling beans and gari, also known as 'gob3', to a man who travelled from Kasoa to Dansoman to buy from her.

Her viral footage gained the attention of netizens, and recently, she appeared on Media General's TV3 and 3FM.

Celestine Etornam shows off her natural beauty

Before the interview, Etornam was captured confidently strutting and posing for the camera. The food vendor wore a red outfit with fitting jeans and no makeup.

The sensational beans and gari ('gob3') seller displayed her looks and curvy stature in the footage, raking in more than 10,000 views and comments.

While some netizens admired her dance moves, many gushed over her looks in the comments area.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to Celestine Etornam's video

User7002600280051 posted:

Nice looking, dear.

Cloud commented:

Very pretty.

Blakedzokoto said:

Last day you sold me a small gobe for 20 Cedis. I beg next time, make it plenty small ok.

Kelvin Kwame Bernard posted:

Looking nice dear.

Walkers417 said:

I can see the gobe shape of your body, babe.

Koby jnr said:

You are a well-trained lady, but they're influencing you to lose your reputation. Please stop and leave your private life, okay?

SaanaMax said:

Like a goddess. Ewe people fine pass all. Beauty overload.

Celestine Etornam shakes her super curvy body

