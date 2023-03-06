One of Lynx Entertainment's signees, Ms Juu Boamah, walked down the aisle over the weekend in a beautiful ceremony

The fashion model and brand ambassador looked magnificent in a sculptural kente gown for the traditional wedding

Ms Juu Boamah wore two elegant blond hairstyles, and flawless makeup looks for the lavish ceremony

Ghanaian model Ms Juu Boamah looked effortlessly chic in her bridal outfits for her traditional private wedding over the weekend.

The gorgeous Ghanaian bride wore a glittering kente gown and a corseted thigh-high red carpet-inspired dress for her reception party.

Ghanaian bride Ms Juu Boamah looks classy in these photos. source: @sikapa

Mss Juu Boamoah is signed to Lynx Entertainment, founded in 2006 by producer and singer-songwriter Richie Mensah.

Ghanaian bride Ms Juu Boamah looks smoky hot in a purple beaded gown

The glowing bride looked ethereal in a sculptural kente gown for the traditional wedding. The fashion designer used plain fabric and a beautiful colourful kente material to design the thigh-high dress.

The bride looked exquisite in the hand-beaded kente gown, which she styled with a voluminous blond hairstyle.

Ms Juu Boamah wore smooth makeup that matched her skin tone. She looked elegant in unique gold jewellery for the bridal look.

Ghanaian bride Ms Juu Boamah looks ravishing in a corseted gown

The style influencer wore a long-sleeve lace gown showing off some cleavage. The beautiful bride wore a short-coloured hairstyle with flawless makeup for this look.

Ms Juu Boamah slays in a beautiful dress

The fashionista looked splendid in a simple corseted dress and frontal hairstyle. Ms Juu Boamah wore round stud earrings and impressed fashion lovers with her smooth makeup.

