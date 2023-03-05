The beautiful chief executive officer of the cosmetic company Pleasure Pro tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 4, 2023

The style influencer and classy boss lady wore different outfits and matching gele headscarves for all her looks

The top two Ghanaian live wedding bloggers, Live with Kwaku and Time with Kwame, have shared different angles from their trending multi-day wedding outside of Accra

Ghanaian businesswoman Miriam married in a classy two-day Islamic marriage. The rich bride and her young-looking husband wore different outfits which have gone viral on social media.

1. Ghanaian bride Miriam slays in a white dress

The beautiful bride wore a white long-sleeve ensemble for her Islamic marriage. Ghanaian bride wore matching gele to match her stunning look while showing off her dance moves.

2. Ghanaian bride Miriam looks regal in a two-piece lace outfit

The happy bride couldn't stop dancing at her wedding, turning heads in a floral lace outfit. She wore heavy makeup and elegant jewellery to match her look. Ghanaian bride Miriam looked ravishing in her stylish turban that matched her side cloth and bridal fan.

3. Ghanaian bride Miriam looks ethereal in a gold lace outfit

Ghanaian bride Miriam showcased different types of quality lace dresses at her lavish wedding. She wore other jewellery, turbans and high heels to compliment each dazzling look.

4. Ghanaian bride Miriam looks gorgeous in a blue corseted dress

The hardworking chief executive officer of Pleasure Pro snatched her waist in a lace dress designed with glittering lace fabric.

5. Ghanaian bride Miriam looked magnificent in a beaded kente gown

Ghanaian bride Miriam impressed fashion lovers with her fifth kente outfit. She wore a beaded long-sleeve kente gown showing off her cleavage.

She accessories with a sleek necklace and matching earrings and bracelets for this look.

6. Ghanaian bride Miriam rocks a red-carpet-inspired outfit

The wealthy bride ended her two-day wedding with a beautiful lace gown, showing off her dance moves.

