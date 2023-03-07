Samira Bawumia Slays In Pink Floral Cutout Kente Dress For Independence Day Parade In Volta Region
- Ghanaian politician Samira Bawumia lived up to the expectations of fashion lovers with her high fashion sense
- The Second Lady of Ghana wore a customized kente dress by top fashion designer Pistis Ghana for the Independence Day celebrations at Volta Region
- The style icon looked ethereal in her stylish ensemble styled with a matching turban and beautiful accessories
The Second Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, turned heads at the 66th independence day parade with her elegant kente dress and sleek kente turban.
The glittering gown with puff sleeveless was designed by a top Ghanaian fashion brand, Pistis Ghana, owned by a lovely couple.
Samira Bawumia looked ravishing in flawless makeup by Valerie Lawson, a Ghanaian beauty educator at the London school of fashion.
The fashion icon wore a gold stud earring and a matching bracelet with a unique red gem in the middle.
The styling team did a fantastic job finding a perfect traditional scarf that matched the kente designs for the turban.
The second lady accessorized with a designer watch and gold clutch purse to complete her look as the nation celebrated its independence day.
Some social media users have commented on Samira Bawumia's post
o_ahenkan
The Incoming First Lady Papabi You make Politics look Glorious
cumbzzz
I just love this woman ❤️the way she carries herself so humble and classiclove from
yourladysne
Absolutely gorgeous and regal.
miriamfrimpong
Ever graceful
ofosuadamselizabeth
I love her fashion sense ❤️
esther_mbogho
Her outfits are always amazing ...
nanaadwoa.davis
What a beauty.....always on point @pistisgh❤️❤️
mrs.aaa1204
Always exquisite
kentequeen
eeiiii this woman will not kill us....always on point, sharp as a medieval sword ❤️❤️❤️
