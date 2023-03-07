Ghanaian politician Samira Bawumia lived up to the expectations of fashion lovers with her high fashion sense

The Second Lady of Ghana wore a customized kente dress by top fashion designer Pistis Ghana for the Independence Day celebrations at Volta Region

The style icon looked ethereal in her stylish ensemble styled with a matching turban and beautiful accessories

The Second Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, turned heads at the 66th independence day parade with her elegant kente dress and sleek kente turban.

The glittering gown with puff sleeveless was designed by a top Ghanaian fashion brand, Pistis Ghana, owned by a lovely couple.

Second Lady Samira Bawumia looks regal in elegant dresses. source: @sbawumia

Samira Bawumia looked ravishing in flawless makeup by Valerie Lawson, a Ghanaian beauty educator at the London school of fashion.

The fashion icon wore a gold stud earring and a matching bracelet with a unique red gem in the middle.

The styling team did a fantastic job finding a perfect traditional scarf that matched the kente designs for the turban.

The second lady accessorized with a designer watch and gold clutch purse to complete her look as the nation celebrated its independence day.

Some social media users have commented on Samira Bawumia's post

o_ahenkan

The Incoming First Lady Papabi You make Politics look Glorious

cumbzzz

I just love this woman ❤️the way she carries herself so humble and classiclove from

yourladysne

Absolutely gorgeous and regal.

miriamfrimpong

Ever graceful

ofosuadamselizabeth

I love her fashion sense ❤️

esther_mbogho

Her outfits are always amazing ...

nanaadwoa.davis

What a beauty.....always on point @pistisgh❤️❤️

mrs.aaa1204

Always exquisite

kentequeen

eeiiii this woman will not kill us....always on point, sharp as a medieval sword ❤️❤️❤️

Samira Bawumia And Deloris Frimpong Manso Set The World Ablaze As They Pose Together In Elegant Dresses

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Samira Bawumia and Deloris Frimpong Manso, two influential and stylish women in Ghana.

Social media users discussed fashion icons after seeing them in extravagant attires at an event.

She was excellent. With her observations of public events and political meetings, Samira Bawumia never disappoints.

