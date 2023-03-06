The 2020 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Queen Naa Dedei Botchwey and her friends have gone viral with their looks.

The queens wore elegant lace dresses in different to celebrate Ghana's 66th Independence day celebration.

The beautiful ladies wore alluring hairstyles, splendid earrings and flawless makeup for the photoshoot.

The winner of 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant Naa Dedei Botchwey teamed up with Adwoa Ofosuaah Anim, Bridget Gyamena, for a stunning photoshoot.

The beauty queen wore stylish dresses to signify the colours of the Ghana flag, namely red, gold and green.

Naa Dedei wore a glittering yellow lace dress styled lovely afro hairstyle and flawless makeup. Bridget Gyamena wore a form-fitting red dress showing off some cleavage.

Adwoa Ofosuaah Anim opted for a green puff sleeve dress and a simple ponytail hairstyle for the photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on the trending photo.

