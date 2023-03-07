American actors Isaiah John and Gail Bean celebrated Ghana's Independence day celebration with beautiful kente outfits

The highly fashionable Snowfall television series lead characters wore elegant gold pieces of jewellery to compliment their looks

Award-winning veteran Ghanaian actor David Dontoh looked regal in a stylish three-piece outfit while on set

Two lead actors in the trending American Crime television series, Snowfall, Wanda and Lee, have gone viral with their beautiful kente outfits.

Gail Mitchell, known professionally as Gail Bean, who plays Wanda Bell wore a white sleeveless top styled with colourful kente wrap.

source: @snowfallfx

Source: Instagram

She looked like a Ghanaian princess with trendy African braids and beaded hair accessories with gold embellishments.

Gail Bean wore hand-beaded accessories and gold earrings, bracelets and rings to compliment her look.

Isaiah John, known as Leon Simmons in the Snowfall television series, looked dapper in a black and white suit styled with kente fabric.

Veteran Ghanaian actor David Dontoh, who played the role of pastor, looked regal in a traditional three-piece outfit and matching hat.

Some social media users have commented on the trending photos shared by Snowfall on Instagram

keisha_kilo

I know they acting but it's sooo cute real hood love story

lish_1007

I'm happy Franklin gave lee a choice and didn't force him to stay and help.

srowland__

Y'all Better Give Them The Happy Ending They Deserve ❤️❤️

siren.lore

Wanda and Leon should stay in Africa and live in Ghana.

hisisxisworld

Send them BACK to Ghana they deserve happiness!

ty_theeguy

Franklin the only one real with Lee. A real friend would say gtfo while you can and that's what he did.

raeofsunshine1980

They should've stayed in Africa. I don't see things ending well with them being back home.

Source: YEN.com.gh