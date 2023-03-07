'New African Lady' hitmaker Fantana marked Ghana's Independence Day celebrations by slaying in a swimwear made out of the colours of the country's flag

The alluring pictures showed her pouring coconut water on her bare skin as she flaunted her voluptuous figure

Fella Makafui, Bosom Pyung and many other people have gushed over her pictures as they drop sweet messages under the post

Ghanaian dancehall singer Fantana turned heads online after she rocked a 2-piece swimwear in the colours of the Ghana flag to mark Independence Day on March 6, 2023.

Fantana slays in swimwear made of colours from the Ghana flag. Photo Source: @iamfantana

Source: Instagram

As the country turned 66, Fantana decided to share sultry photos on her Instagram page to entice her followers and show them how beautiful Ghanaian women are.

She hinted that she was a girl from Ghana and that she was proud of her nationality.

However, what made the pictures sultry was the facial expression she made while pouring coconut water on her bare skin.

Writing a beautiful caption under the hot pictures, she wrote,

Ghana gyal happy Independence Day to the best country ever

To see the spicy pictures of Fantana, check them out on her Instagram page, @iamfantana.

Below are some comments from Ghanaians

bosom_pyung said:

President must see this

blablight opined:

Ah Wo tw3 y3 f3

ama__shayla said:

If a beauty was a crime,you are a guilty

russell__kobe_ stated:

Zoom nation people where you dey

am_in_luv_wif_bigfant stated:

To sell my family property to buy you your dream car is still on my wish list baby...don't worry, I go do am p33333 even if I go to jail na for your luv

h4henry1 said:

What are we celebrating about Ghana ?

Fantana's mother gifts her a brand new car

YEN.com.gh, in another story, reported that Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, gifted her daughter Fantana, a brand-new Range Rover, and this got the internet buzzing.

Sharing the adorable photos of herself posing with her brand-new Range Rover, the 'Rich Gyal Anthem' crooner wrote a heartwarming message thanking her mother.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the budding musician as she flaunted the car on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh