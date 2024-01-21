Yannel Vera is the winner of the maiden edition of TV3's modelling reality show, Ghana's Photogenic

The 12 models performed photogenic tasks such as the Commercial, Bridal, Bathtub, Christmas and ‘Hawk the Walk' shoots, leaving only five finalists

Some social media users have congratulated the rising star on her new accomplishments and ambassadorial deals

Ghanaian model Yannel Vera is the winner of the first-ever modelling television show organised by TV3.

The beautiful model with a signature short hairstyle beat four other talented and passionate models to take home the ultimate prize.

Yannel wins 2024 Ghana's Most Photogenic contest on January 20, 2024. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

Yannel Vera also won the facial expression challenge during the weekly eviction show, where contestants were tasked to pose in a bathtub.

In addition to receiving GH¢10,000 as the first model to win the competition, Yannel will also receive cosmetics, a trip overseas, a spa treatment from JM Salon & Spa, a mention in a magazine, and a brand ambassadorial agreement with Media General.

The remaining four finalists, Aku Yayra, Yenu, Saraphina Fafali, and Blaq Angela, will receive GH¢3000 each, cosmetics products, vacation that will be paid for by Adansi Travels, and Pepsodent goods.

Rodney Quarcoo, a photographer, philanthropist and model; Victoria Michaels and Josh, a model, were the judges for the finale.

Ghanaian musicians Ayigbe Edem, Abiana, Lali X Lola and winner of Mentor Season 12, Byno Ayomi, entertained the audience with their spectacular music.

Check out the photo below;

The moment Yannel is announced as the winner of Ghana's Most Photogenic

The top five contestants for Ghana's Most Photogenic wore stunning gowns and elegant hairstyles for the finale as the eloquent host, Regina Van Helvert, announced the first edition winner.

Watch the video below;

Yannel's catwalk session during the finale

Yannel looked classy in a red dress and black sunglasses as she posed with a male model during the finale.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Yannel's beautiful photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Jacquebemah stated:

Most deserving . My mom’s favourite from day one

naaayeley_gmb23 stated:

Congratulations dear❤️

star_the_model_ stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations ❤️

petesy_ghana stated:

Congratulations ❤️

_empress_de_model stated:

Congratulations

richelclottey_ stated:

All along, I knew she was going to win…. Congratulations

aunty_ami stated:

You could sense serenity and calmness around her. She makes a statement. Calm and collective, smooth operator, that's what a queen means. Go higher!

Frankdabishop stated:

Wow... when I was thinking it would be Yenu or Akua Yara... Congratulations girl

Slashgavin stated:

Yep, I liked her when I saw her pictures .. well deserved!!

Ghana's Most Photogenic: Meet The 12 Beautiful Ladies Competing For The Ultimate Title Of Top Model

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a new TV3 initiative where Ghanaian youth models with extraordinary talent will be groomed.

Twelve stunning women from among the several who applied were chosen to compete in the pageant.

Several social media users have commented on the gorgeous swimsuit the gorgeous models wear.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh