International Women's Day: Tracey Boakye And Husband Look Adorable Together In Matching Outfits
Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has stunned social media users with her beautiful baby bump photos
- The new mother and her handsome-looking husband wore stylish outfits for the viral pregnancy photos
- The style influencer looked gorgeous in an expensive curly hairstyle and flawless makeup for the photoshoot
Ghanaian actress and the newest celebrity mother, Tracey Boakye, shared more photos from her pregnancy photoshoot.
The Kumawood screen diva wore a white shirt buttoned to her bust, showing off her baby bump. She styled her look with blue denim jeans.
The talented movie producer and director looked fabulous in a long curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders. Tracey Boakye posed gracefully, showing off her expensive wedding ring.
The proud father and husband, Frank Badu-Ntiamoah, wore a white tee shirt and ripped jeans for the beautiful photos.
The rich businessman held his pregnant wife for the beautiful photoshoot that has gone viral on social media.
Tracey Boakye shared the photos on her Instagram page with this caption;
Happy International Women’s Day to all the Amazing Women in the World. Cheers to us
Mr Ntiamoah @frank_badu_ntiamoah you have a missed call on my last slide please
Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye looks splendid in a white shirt and jeans
Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's photos
odobaby1
Blessed In every way x
rabzgold_collection
Beautiful pictures … congratulations to you, my dear.
beverly_afaglo
Congratulations obaa ❤️
kermi.muziq
Happy women's day to you boss...for being 1 of the most amazing women on earth ❤️
september.born__
Bigggg congratulations
b.didi_06
Congrats mommy
diamondlinboateng
Pregnancy can never humble you wow pregnant and looking more beautiful
chary_brave
His only Chick❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ the real definition of a woman
evelyn_nina_1
Even during your pregnancy, you still look sweet
