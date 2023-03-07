Ghanaian actress and top style influencer Nadia Buari is our celebrity style influencer of the week

The 40-year-old screen goddess always goes viral with her fashionable and trendy looks on social media

Nadia Buari is the go-to female celebrity to follow for elegant blond hairstyle and subtle makeup tips

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari is among the few female celebrities who went viral with their stylish looks over the weekend.

She looked stunning in a stylish jumpsuit as Ghana celebrated its 66th Independence day on March 6, 2023.

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari looks lovely in African braids. source: @iamnadiabuari

The style influencer wore a long-sleeve styled with a leather belt while posing with her pet. Nadia Buari wore subtle makeup, short eyelashes and bold eye shadows to compliment her look.

The beautiful celebrity mother looked ethereal in a blond African braids hairstyle to match her look.

Some social media users have commented on Nadia Buari's post

bopolofrancois

beautiful woman, fabulous woman❤️❤️

am_posh_1

The pic is giving

_nadia_buari_nsb

My lady!! My love! ❤️

diamante

Looking sweet

nataliamcphilliamy

You are looking sooooooooooooooo much sweet and beautiful with it please super actress Nadia Sidiku Buari.

milkymeddler

Mama i know who snapped this pic for you she is Aunty ini edo

bopolofrancois

Very dressy, very beautiful, Splendid woman❤️❤️❤️

mr__bolaji

What similar to wine colour.

ccc_nig_ltd

Hmmmm beauty ♥️

lyndamartins53

Picture perfect portrays like a portrait made of marble.

77_bitches

its actually fits you, i like the color

