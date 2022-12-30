Award-winning Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is the latest celebrity mom with a unique fashion sense

The Kumawood producer and her family are in the United States of America but updated their social media followers with beautiful photos

The East Legon landlady wore casual designer outfits, elegant hairstyle and designer boots throughout the pregnancy

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has announced the birth of her son on social media as ghana celebrates its 66th Independence day.

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye looks stunning in elegant hairstyles. source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

1. Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye looked stunning in a blue see-through robe with billowing sleeves. She wore a long bohemian hairstyle and flawless makeup.

The newest celebrity father, Frank Badu, wore a designer shirt and jeans for the maternity shoot.

2. Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye shows off her Fendi bag

The mother-of-two looked sporty in an-all white outfit. She wore a white hoodie and matching white trousers.

Tracey Boakye completed her look with a Fendi bag and designer cap as she stepped out.

3. Ghanaian actress rocks denim jeans and black boots

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye looked gorgeous in a white Burberry top paired with blue denim jeans.

She wore a short curly hairstyle and showed off her no-makeup face. Tracey Boakye's daughter looked elegant in a pink hoodie, leggings and white sneakers.

4. Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye looks fabulous in a black dress

The celebrity mother, Tracey Boakye, wore a black dress to celebrate her birthday. The gorgeous actress looked ravishing in a blond hairstyle and smooth makeup.

5. Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her family step out in style

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her beautiful family dressed casually as they step for shopping.

The handsome-looking husband wore a black tee shirt and orange trousers. Frank Badu completed his look with designer sneakers.

Tracey Boakye wore a blue hoodie and denim jeans, while her daughter looked classy in a white hoodie.

Top 7 Fashion Moments Of Tracey Boakye That Make Her A Flawless Style Influencer In Ghana

Source: YEN.com.gh