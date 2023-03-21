Ghanaian media personality Mona Gucci has wowed social media users with her flawless, no-makeup face.

The Onua TV presenter and host of the 'Biribi Gyegye Wo' show looked effortlessly chic in a white ensemble at a star-studded event.

The talented and outspoken female celebrity showed off her beautiful tattoos in the viral video shared by Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa.

Looking chic in a white outfit, Ghanaian media personality Mona Gucci, was present at the LaLiga El Clásico Viewing Party over the weekend.

Monalisa Abigail Semeha, popularly called Mona Gucci, showed off her cleavage in a white long-sleeve top and matching trousers.

Ghanaian media personality, Mona Gucci looking stunning in white outfit. Source: @monagucciofficial

Source: Instagram

The human rights activist and fashionista looked gorgeous as she stepped out in a lustrous frontal hairstyle but without makeup.

Mona Gucci completed her look with a white bag and classy sunglasses as she posed with other celebrities at the event.

Some social media users have commented on the video posted by Ghanaian blogger, Nkonkonsa:

akosua_kumaa

So this is her face without makeup, Boi3

qwecyamponsa

So why all the make-up all the time with this natural beauty... asem ben kraaa nie

@berryqueenitas

Massachusetts lawyer baako p3

@__abe_na__

Did she style her wig by herself? ‍♀️‍♀️

@sasky

Today the goddess is out. Please don’t sleep ooo. I’m sorry ma’am ❤️❤️

@empire5850

Tv studios are deceiving us

@iamdebaby

Today dierrr madam dressed nicely for us ❤️❤️❤️but that rubber band

@modish_afriq

I like ur hair style lawyer

@adepampong

She’s beautiful

@verajohnson5339

But Mona you are beautiful ooo

@pokelobae_dekape

You look gorgeous sis ❤️❤️

