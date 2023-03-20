Ghanaian musician Itz Tiffany has shared some beautiful photos on social media to celebrate her birthday

The style influencer showed some skin in a stylish two-piece floral outfit with a matching customized bag

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Jane Awindor popularly called Efya, has commented on Itz Tiffany's post on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician Tiffany Owusu popularly called Itz Tiffany, is a year older today, March 20, 2023.

The afro-pop musician has shared some stunning photos on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. She looked stunning in a cleavage-baring two-piece floral outfit styled with a customized summer hat and handbag.

Ghanaian musician Itz Tiffany looks stunning in flawless makeup looks. Source: @itztiffanymusic

Source: Instagram

The style influencer rocked classy white sunglasses while posing for the pictures. The talented female musician is famed for her Fake London Boy and Last One hit songs.

Itz Tiffany shows off her tattoos.

The gorgeous musician was photographed wearing a white bathrobe and black sunglasses ahead of her photoshoot. Itz Tiffany looked glamorous in her sleek makeup look while showing off her neatly done pedicure.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some social media users have commented on Tiffany's Instagram post;

_nutifafa

The King is OUTSIDE!!!!! please call your Flowers wai

animaray_

Dang, it mami

kerihilsonba

Looking soo gorgeous, dear

dave_lamptey

Kinging on them

capeverdeanbeauty713

Gorgeous ❤️

kerihilsonba

Happy birthday, dear; I wish you long life, more money, and good health. Enjoy your day @itztiffanymusic

williams_kofi_tailor

Queen of queens...still my all-time favorite female artist...@itztiffanymusic

kikalee5

The most prettiesthow much I lurrr you ❤️❤️❤️❤️

tagohtom

MISS YOUR JAMZ HARDWOMAN ❤️❤️

naya_nice

Step on us; we are your beach sand ❤️in advance sis

honourable_coco

Happy birthday in advance, Queen

Ghanaian Musician Gyakie Rules Instagram With Her Orange Trench Coat And GH¢30,000 Balenciaga Bag

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of Ghana's most stylish female musicians Gyakie who won the 2022 Woman of the Year 3Music Awards.

The KNUST graduate and award-winning musician consistently appeals to social media fans with her attractive appearance and fashionable hairstyles.

Gyakie, the Songbird, has over a million Instagram followers and has established herself as a go-to style icon.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh