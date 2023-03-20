Ghanaian Musician Itz Tiffany Flaunts Small Waist In A Floral Outfit Styled With Customized Bag And Hat
- Ghanaian musician Itz Tiffany has shared some beautiful photos on social media to celebrate her birthday
- The style influencer showed some skin in a stylish two-piece floral outfit with a matching customized bag
- Award-winning Ghanaian musician Jane Awindor popularly called Efya, has commented on Itz Tiffany's post on Instagram
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian musician Tiffany Owusu popularly called Itz Tiffany, is a year older today, March 20, 2023.
The afro-pop musician has shared some stunning photos on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. She looked stunning in a cleavage-baring two-piece floral outfit styled with a customized summer hat and handbag.
The style influencer rocked classy white sunglasses while posing for the pictures. The talented female musician is famed for her Fake London Boy and Last One hit songs.
Itz Tiffany shows off her tattoos.
The gorgeous musician was photographed wearing a white bathrobe and black sunglasses ahead of her photoshoot. Itz Tiffany looked glamorous in her sleek makeup look while showing off her neatly done pedicure.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Some social media users have commented on Tiffany's Instagram post;
_nutifafa
The King is OUTSIDE!!!!! please call your Flowers wai
animaray_
Dang, it mami
kerihilsonba
Looking soo gorgeous, dear
dave_lamptey
Kinging on them
capeverdeanbeauty713
Gorgeous ❤️
kerihilsonba
Happy birthday, dear; I wish you long life, more money, and good health. Enjoy your day @itztiffanymusic
williams_kofi_tailor
Queen of queens...still my all-time favorite female artist...@itztiffanymusic
kikalee5
The most prettiesthow much I lurrr you ❤️❤️❤️❤️
tagohtom
MISS YOUR JAMZ HARDWOMAN ❤️❤️
naya_nice
Step on us; we are your beach sand ❤️in advance sis
honourable_coco
Happy birthday in advance, Queen
Ghanaian Musician Gyakie Rules Instagram With Her Orange Trench Coat And GH¢30,000 Balenciaga Bag
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of Ghana's most stylish female musicians Gyakie who won the 2022 Woman of the Year 3Music Awards.
The KNUST graduate and award-winning musician consistently appeals to social media fans with her attractive appearance and fashionable hairstyles.
Gyakie, the Songbird, has over a million Instagram followers and has established herself as a go-to style icon.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh