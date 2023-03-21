Global site navigation

Ghanaian Actress Fella Makafui Gives Out Boss Lady Vibes With Her Stylish Lemon Pants Suit And Designer Bag
by  Portia Arthur
  • Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has been slaying in colourful outfits since the beginning of the year 2023
  • The young mother and wife of Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal has excellent street-style vibes with her collection of pants style and sneakers
  • The chief executive officer of Beauty By Fella looks effortlessly chic in short hairstyles and elegant frontal hairstyles

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has inspired businesswomen with their impeccable looks. The beauty entrepreneur rocked a trendy pants-suit ensemble for her photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looks charming in flawless makeup looks. Source: @fellamakafui
Source: Instagram

The two-piece outfit was styled with a lace camisole as she posed in her plush mansion with her black designer bag.

Fella Makafui looked breathtaking in her flawless makeup and long-coloured hairstyle. She accessorized with gold stud earrings, an expensive wrist watch and a pearly bracelet.

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's elegant look;

amgmedikal

Gegeee

hajia_pretty1

I love the way she’s giving it back to you guys. Since minding your business is too much to ask

feliciaanaba2

Mrs. Frimpong papabi❤️

taktiz_man_141

Our boss wife bi dat

she_loves_stonebwoyb

Our blessed beautiful wifeyyyy

lorie__k

superwoman

simonbillionsz

Pretty Gorgeous

loyce_abhy

Looking beautiful as always… you’re an inspiration to me just to see you will be a great birthday surprise and a wish come true

mannyneverdies1

Gorgeous Queen MAMA MAKAFUI ❤️

delaliodani

Very lovely outfit there❤️❤️

Fella Makafui looks elegant in a two-piece outfit for Serwaa Amihere's birthday.

The mother-of-one turned heads at the birthday party of media personality Serwaa Amihere, which fell on March 8, 2023.

She wore a simple long-sleeve shirt and matching shorts for the star-studded event. She looked charming in a shoulder-level bob hairstyle and subtle makeup for the occasion.

Ghanaian Actress Fella Makafui Slays Decently In Long Dress Designed By Salma Mumin

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin, one of the country's well-known figures with a successful side hustle.

With a figure-hugging dress from the newest Lure by Salma collection, the cosmetics entrepreneur Fella Makafui exuded effortless chic.

A bevvy of top female actresses, including Juliet Ibrahim, Nikki Samonas, and S3fa, have been spotted in the beautiful collection by Salma Mumin.

Source: YEN.com.gh

