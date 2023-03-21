Ghanaian Actress Fella Makafui Gives Out Boss Lady Vibes With Her Stylish Lemon Pants Suit And Designer Bag
- Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has been slaying in colourful outfits since the beginning of the year 2023
- The young mother and wife of Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal has excellent street-style vibes with her collection of pants style and sneakers
- The chief executive officer of Beauty By Fella looks effortlessly chic in short hairstyles and elegant frontal hairstyles
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has inspired businesswomen with their impeccable looks. The beauty entrepreneur rocked a trendy pants-suit ensemble for her photoshoot.
The two-piece outfit was styled with a lace camisole as she posed in her plush mansion with her black designer bag.
Fella Makafui looked breathtaking in her flawless makeup and long-coloured hairstyle. She accessorized with gold stud earrings, an expensive wrist watch and a pearly bracelet.
Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's elegant look;
amgmedikal
Gegeee
hajia_pretty1
I love the way she’s giving it back to you guys. Since minding your business is too much to ask
feliciaanaba2
Mrs. Frimpong papabi❤️
taktiz_man_141
Our boss wife bi dat
she_loves_stonebwoyb
Our blessed beautiful wifeyyyy
lorie__k
superwoman
simonbillionsz
Pretty Gorgeous
loyce_abhy
Looking beautiful as always… you’re an inspiration to me just to see you will be a great birthday surprise and a wish come true
mannyneverdies1
Gorgeous Queen MAMA MAKAFUI ❤️
delaliodani
Very lovely outfit there❤️❤️
Fella Makafui looks elegant in a two-piece outfit for Serwaa Amihere's birthday.
The mother-of-one turned heads at the birthday party of media personality Serwaa Amihere, which fell on March 8, 2023.
She wore a simple long-sleeve shirt and matching shorts for the star-studded event. She looked charming in a shoulder-level bob hairstyle and subtle makeup for the occasion.
