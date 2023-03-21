Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has been slaying in colourful outfits since the beginning of the year 2023

The young mother and wife of Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal has excellent street-style vibes with her collection of pants style and sneakers

The chief executive officer of Beauty By Fella looks effortlessly chic in short hairstyles and elegant frontal hairstyles

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has inspired businesswomen with their impeccable looks. The beauty entrepreneur rocked a trendy pants-suit ensemble for her photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looks charming in flawless makeup looks. Source: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

The two-piece outfit was styled with a lace camisole as she posed in her plush mansion with her black designer bag.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Fella Makafui looked breathtaking in her flawless makeup and long-coloured hairstyle. She accessorized with gold stud earrings, an expensive wrist watch and a pearly bracelet.

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's elegant look;

amgmedikal

Gegeee

hajia_pretty1

I love the way she’s giving it back to you guys. Since minding your business is too much to ask

feliciaanaba2

Mrs. Frimpong papabi❤️

taktiz_man_141

Our boss wife bi dat

she_loves_stonebwoyb

Our blessed beautiful wifeyyyy

lorie__k

superwoman

simonbillionsz

Pretty Gorgeous

loyce_abhy

Looking beautiful as always… you’re an inspiration to me just to see you will be a great birthday surprise and a wish come true

mannyneverdies1

Gorgeous Queen MAMA MAKAFUI ❤️

delaliodani

Very lovely outfit there❤️❤️

Fella Makafui looks elegant in a two-piece outfit for Serwaa Amihere's birthday.

The mother-of-one turned heads at the birthday party of media personality Serwaa Amihere, which fell on March 8, 2023.

She wore a simple long-sleeve shirt and matching shorts for the star-studded event. She looked charming in a shoulder-level bob hairstyle and subtle makeup for the occasion.

Ghanaian Actress Fella Makafui Slays Decently In Long Dress Designed By Salma Mumin

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin, one of the country's well-known figures with a successful side hustle.

With a figure-hugging dress from the newest Lure by Salma collection, the cosmetics entrepreneur Fella Makafui exuded effortless chic.

A bevvy of top female actresses, including Juliet Ibrahim, Nikki Samonas, and S3fa, have been spotted in the beautiful collection by Salma Mumin.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh