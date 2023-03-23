The German-born Ghanaian player Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer continues to impress football and fashion lovers with his looks

The professional footballer and style influencer has signature blonde hair and always wears gold earrings to match his looks

The 21-year-old makes his second national team appearance for the Ghana Black Stars today as they play against Angola in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers

Hamburger SV forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, who completed his nationality switch in July 2022 through his Ghanaian father, has a unique fashion sense.

The 21-year-old joins the Black Star players who love buying designer outfits and expensive sneakers.

The senior national team winger makes his debut appearance today, March 23, 2023, as Ghana plays against Angola at the Baba Yara stadium.

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of the winger Rasford-Yeboah in dapper outfits

1. Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer rocks a black jacket

Hamburger SV forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer looks classy in a white tee shirt and stylish trousers.

While sitting in his expensive car, Ransford-Yeboah styled his look with a black jacket and crochet hat.

2. Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer looks dapper in a designer sweatshirt

The German-born Ghanaian player looked simple and stylish in a sweatshirt and black jeans style with a black side bag.

The talented footballer wore a black baseball cap while posing for a selfie in an elevator.

3. Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer rocks a black puffer jacket

The style influencer turned heads in a white round-neck tee shirt and denim jeans. He wore a black puffer jacket that matched his sneakers as he stepped out.

4. Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer poses like a professional model

The 21-year-old, handed his maiden invitation to the Black Stars in September last year, looked dapper in this photo.

He rocked a black and white outfit with elegant sneakers while inspiring his fans with his blonde hairstyle.

5. Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer looks elegant in white sneakers

Königsdörffer served fashion lovers with classy street vibes in these photos. He was spotted in his baseball hat and expensive sneakers for the photoshoot.

