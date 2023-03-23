Ghanaian investment banker and Finance Minister for the Akufo-Addo cabinet, Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, and his wife were spotted at an Eastern region wedding.

The co-founder of Databank Group, Ken Ofori-Atta, looked regal in his colourful kente ensemble for his niece's wedding.

Mrs Angela Ofori-Atta couldn't stop smiling as the couple posed for a beautiful photoshoot.

Ghanaian finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta and his gorgeous wife, Mrs Angela Ofori-Atta, attended his niece's wedding in Kyebi, Eastern Region, in their beautiful ensembles.

The outstanding investment banker wore a stunning kente wrap styled with a gold necklace and black native sandals.

Ken Ofori-Atta and his wife, Angela Ofori-Atta, look stunning in these photos. Source: @kingkwekuananse_photography

Source: Instagram

Mrs Ofori-Atta looked ethereal in a stunning corseted dress with puff sleeveless. The beautiful woman slayed in excellent footwear that matched her look. She accessorized with bracelets and wore black sunglasses to complete her look.

Meet the beautiful couple, Theophilus and Amoakowaa

The adorable couple Theophilus and Amoakowaa looked lovely in their pre-wedding photoshoot outfits. The bride and niece of the Finance Minister looked radiant in a sleeveless white dress, and the groom turned heads in a stylish black suit.

The happy Ghanaian couple looks adorable together.

The lifestyle content creator, Amoakowaa, flaunted her curves in a one-hand dress for another pre-wedding photoshoot.

She slayed in an expensive curly hairstyle and flawless makeup. The groom, Theophilus, opted for an all-white outfit for the lovey-dovey photos.

The bride shared the photos on her social media with this caption;

I've found love in you and I've learned to love me too. Time, it stops and people fade when you step into a room. I don't love anyone the way I love you.

Source: YEN.com.gh