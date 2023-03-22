Ghanaian professional footballer Thomas Partey's fashion sense has matured over the years as he strives for greatness

In an Instagram post, the Arsenal player visited international barber Nikki for a quick touchup before his teammates in Ghana

Black Stars of Ghana will play against Angola in the 2023 African Cup Of Nations qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi

Ghanaian Black Stars Player Thomas Partey is among the highest-paid senior national team player with an extraordinary fashion sense.

Thomas Partey looks dapper in this new look. Source: @iam_nikky

Source: Instagram

The Arsenal player visited celebrity barber Nikky for a haircut before Ghana's match against Angola in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Thomas Partey arrives in Ghana rocking designer outfits

The 29-year-old looked classy in a black tee shirt and shorts styled with white sneakers. The midfielder swung a white backpack while removing his luggage from the minivan.

Chris Hughton has included the midfielder in the Ghana team for the two-match Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series against Angola, with the first match set for Thursday and the second one six days before Arsenal is back in Premier League action.

Some social media users have commented on the celebrity barber's Instagram post;

