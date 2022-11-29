Black Stars Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi's fashion sense is a style connoisseur who should consider a career in modelling after retiring

Ati Zigi has won our hearts with his exquisite fashion sense as he drips in expensive clothes during vacations

The twenty-six-year-old who is celebrating his birthday today, November 29, 2022, is making great saves and jumps as the Black Stars fight to qualify for the knockout stage

Black Stars Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi has earned the respect of many Ghanaians especially fashion lovers with his unique looks.

The goalie who has made some great saves while guarding the post has an impeccable fashion sense outside the pitch.

He is very intentional about his looks; the type of clothing brands he wears must match his personality and brand.

Black Stars Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi wears designer clothes. source: @zigi_elikem34

Ati Zigi as he is popularly called has a great love for trendy and original sneakers as seen in all his Instagram posts.

The FC Saint Gallen professional player and his teammates performed exceptionally well in two matches they played in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

1. Lawrence Ati Zigi rocks a Balenciaga shirt

Black Stars goalie Lawrence Ati Zigi has won the hearts of Ghanaians with his football skills and stunning looks.

The goalkeeper rocked an original black Balenciaga tee shirt paired with black tight denim jeans. He was pictured with his luggage while posing with his fans at the Kotoka International airport.

2. Lawrence Ati Zigi made headlines with his tailored made suit

Lawrence Ati Zigi serves us impeccable style goals with this look. He wore a perfectly fit two-button suit styled with a white shirt and polka dot tie.

He wore an expensive watch and earrings to match his looks. He completed his looks with black socks and brown shoes.

3. Lawrence Ati Zigi flaunts legs in shorts

Black Stars goalkeeper loves designer brands and we are impressed with his looks so far. He wore a white tee shirt with yellow graphics on it. He styled his looks with black shorts while wearing Nike sneakers that matched perfectly with his look.

4. Lawrence Ati Zigi is giving us street vibes with this all-black look

The king of swag Lawrence Ati Zigi makes fashion look like an easy peasy task. He knows how to select different brands and combine them to make a bold fashion statement. He looks classy and chic in an all-black ensemble styled with black and white sneakers.

5. Lawrence Ati Zigi shares travel wardrobe tips

Professional footballers spend more of their time training but when they step out they do not disappoint with their looks.

Ati Zigi was in Milano dressed like a top model in a black tee shirt paired with ripped denim jeans and colorful sneakers.

