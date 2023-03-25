Minister for Foreign affairs, Honorable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, looked regal in a traditional kente outfit to welcome Vice President Kamala Harris to Ghana

The University of Ghana graduate looked ethereal in a stylish turban and sunglass to complete her look

Vice President Kamala Harris wore a fashionable pants suit and matching high heels as she arrived in Ghana for her three visit

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The minister for foreign affairs and regional integration, Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, welcomed the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala H,arris to Ghana on Sunday, March 26 2023.

The outspoken Ghanaian politician looked regal in a white long-sleeve shirt with a knee-level kente skirt.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey slays in a white shirt and Vice President Kamala Harris looks classy in corporate wear. Source: @apnews

Source: Instagram

The 60-year-old looked elegant in a yellow turban that matched her designer sandals. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey completed her look with mild makeup and stylish sunglasses.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Vice President Kamala Harris smiled beautifully and placed her hand on her heart as the dancers dressed in stunning kente ensembles and accessories traditionally greeted her. The 58-year-old wore a classy pants suit, white shirt, and black shoes.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in a white shirt, and Vice President Kamala Harris stuns in corporate wear. Source: @apnews

Source: Instagram

Kamala Harris' weeklong Visit to Africa intended to deepen U.S. relationships amid global competition over the continent's future. She revealed that,

We are looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on this continent. What an honor it is to be here in Ghana and on the continent of Africa. I’m very excited about the future of Africa.

Kamala Harris: U.S. Vice-President Arrives In Ghana For 3-Day Visit

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about US Vice President Kamala Harris' three-day state visit to Ghana, which has started to improve ties between the two countries.

The 58-year-old makes history by becoming the first Black vice president of the US to travel to Africa. Before her trip on Sunday, March 26, the vice president tweeted about it on Monday, March 13, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh