Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has shared some stylish photos on Instagram to mark her birthday

The award-winning actress looked fabulous in awesome designs by her clothing brand noted for styling top celebrities

The television personality is one of the few Ghanaian actors who have won an Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Award (AMVCA)

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo famed for starring in the popular television series Efie Wura is a year older today. The creative director for Glowcity Wear and Salon has released some gorgeous photos to celebrate her birthday.

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo looking stunning in these photos. Source: @gloriaosarfo

Source: Instagram

Gloria Sarfo looks regal in a long-sleeve dress.

The award-winning actress Gloria Sarfo looked splendid in a turtleneck long-sleeve shirt paired with a high-waist kente skirt and red pumps.

Gloria Sarfo slays in a white and yellow lace dress

The Chief Executive Officer of Glowcity looked fantastic in a yellow lace dress with a white cape. She wore a glamorous hairstyle and a unique necklace with matching bracelets and earrings to complete the look.

Gloria Sarfo looks incredible in a white dress.

The talented actress and fashion designer rocked a short puff sleeved dress designed by her fashion brand. Gloria Sarfo slayed in a flawless face beat and high ponytail hairdo while posing for the photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo's birthday photos:

@deborahoduro said:

Happy birthday darling sis

@dela_seade commented:

Thank God for your life Gloria !!!!

@ansahkenphotography said:

Happy birthday

@officialoliviaa_ commented:

Happy birthday, mama, wishing you all the best on your special day

@estherene commented:

Thank God for your life, sis

@berlamundi said:

Happy birthday, sis ❤️❤️❤️

@amatiwa2021 said:

Happy new year to you, ma @gloriaosarfo ❤️Thank God for adding another year to your age. May you be great

@ajpoundz_gh said:

HAPPPPPPPPPPPPPY BIRTHDAY, MA THANK GOD FOR YOUR LIFE, GLORIA❤️

@ohemaa_akua_ahenkan said:

Kas3 kaish... Happy Birthday Nana Hemaa... Reign gloriously

