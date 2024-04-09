Ghanaian entrepreneur Confidence Haugen is celebrating her birthday with sassy photos on Instagram

The royal family member wore two custom-made dresses to celebrate her birthday in grand style

Some social media users have commented on Confidence Haugen's breathtaking birthday photos

Ghanaian style icon and HRM Queen of the Anlo Kingdom Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II, whose real name is Confidence Haugen, has released her beautiful birthday photos online.

The former chief executive officer of the defunct Aphrodisiac nightclub looked regal in a classy gold dress with long sleeves for her birthday photoshoot.

Confidence Haugen looks gorgeous with or without makeup. Photo credit: @confidencehaugen

Confidence Haugen slayed in a fringe bob hairstyle and mild makeup with bold red lipstick for the glam.

The fashionista who styles Miss Ghana contestants for the Miss World international pageant completed her look with red pointed high heels.

Check out the photos below;

Confidence Haugen looks fabulous in a blue pleated dress

The member of the Anlo royal family looked terrific in a blue short-sleeve dress with pleats while rocking a side-parted curly hairstyle.

Confidence Haugen wore elegant makeup to complete her melanin skin and completed her look with pink lipstick.

Check out the photos below;

Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Mawulawe has commented on Confidence Haugen's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

monique_mawulawe stated:

Happy blessed birthday, MamaGa. Stay blessed have an amazing one ❤️

studio7clinicandmedspa stated:

Happy birthday to the ever-young and beautiful Mamaga. We love you ❤️

roygeneralmadcap stated:

Live up to the fullest ✌

Cutetravelisland stated:

Our pretty queen mother.Anlo kotsieko nake ti deka le dzome bi nu❤️❤️❤️

jeff_elorm stated:

Happy birthday Mamaga Abui

yasberry_pinklipcream stated:

Happy birthday

blushmemories_gh stated:

Happy birthday Mamaga Age gracefully

olymp_misskatie stated:

Beautiful Mamaga ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

prince_atsondo stated:

Gorgeous

tash_dival stated:

Happy Blessed Birthday Sis ❤️❤️

ep_usheringagency stated:

Beautiful Happy birthday

lorre_dear stated:

Happy birthday

berthasek24 stated:

Happy birthday mamaga

Confidence Haugen flaunts mighty mansion in new photo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Confidence Haugen, who confirmed that she is Ghana's premier female CEO by flaunting her wealth on social media.

She also shared a photo of herself standing inside one of her enormous mansion's rooms, showcasing her curvy figure in a pink dress.

