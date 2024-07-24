TV personality Berla Mundi wore beautiful African print outfits to the EMY Africa soiree in London

The Ghanaian style influencer looked splendid in perfectly styled hairstyles to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's expensive high heels and flawless style

Ghanaian media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly called Berla Mundi, hosted the first-ever EMY Africa Soiree Gala in London over the weekend.

For the star-studded event, the TV3 morning show host wore a custom-made dress with quality locally made fabric.

Berla Mundi wore the short-sleeved-sleeved top with unique beading details and a match for skirt at the talked-about program.

TV3 presenter Berla Mundi rocks an African print outfit to EMY Africa soiree in the UK. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

The style influencer wore a short bob hairstyle and flawless makeup as she posed elegantly for the photoshoot.

Berla Mundi accessorised her look with an expensive jewellery set while showing off her wedding ring.

The former beauty queen wore purple sling-back shoes with embellishments to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Fans react to Berla Mundi's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Kerenalayine stated:

"This can only be Berla🔥🔥😍😍"

mrr__josh stated:

"Gosh 😍😍…It’s giving boss lady. Gorgeous Queen 👸 by all standards 😍"

niceness_arena_fragrances stated:

"Wooow African barbie😍😍"

_adwoaaaa stated:

"😍😍woww!"

Theanitaerskine stated:

"It is giving Madam President vibes!!!!!"

b.youbyberlamundi stated:

"Such a beaurie. Can your CEO ever?!😍😍❤️🔥🔥🔥"

exclusive_towel_boutique stated:

"Beautiful Berla 😍❤️"

afya_barbie stated:

"Oh my world😱 such a beautiful human doll😍"

Angelasehtugah stated:

"Wow nice 😍"

Quickhairbybibi stated:

"Elegance!!!😍😍😍😍"

gwen_addo stated:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Mary_asanteasamoah stated:

"🔥🔥🔥you understood the assignment and over delivered 👏👏👏"

lyna__love stated:

"Look at my beautiful Berla😍😍😍"

Lorrainehwright stated:

The global superstar ❤️❤️❤️❤️

angelawilliams7584 stated:

"Awww this is stunning 👏😍❤️"

Berla Mundi slays in an African print pantsuit

Berla Mundi also gave off boss lady vibes in a stylish African print blazer and matching pants for the African Rising Symposium in London.

Check out the photos below:

Berla Mundi rocks glittering green sequin skirt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi, who dazzled her followers with her glittery new picture shoot ensemble.

The television presenter looked gorgeous in heavy makeup and was effortlessly stylish in a green sequin skirt.

Social media fans have commented on Berla Mundi's impeccable beauty and sophisticated sense of style.

Source: YEN.com.gh