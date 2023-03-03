Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has posted throwback photos of her during her first ever voice over recording

The actress was with a few other celebrities who looked young in the early days of their acting careers

Netizens have reacted to the video and laughed at her photos. However, her fans feel she has always looked beautiful

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo posted a throwback picture of herself on Instagram.

The shared by her has attracted some reactions from netizens and given some fans hope about a possible change and progress in their career as well.

Gloria Sarfo has posted throwback photos of herself and gained fans reaction photo source: @gloriasarfo

Source: Instagram

Gloria Sarfo quickly gained a lot of likes and comments from her fans as they were happy to see her throwback photos looking slim and lovely as always.

She captioned the photos as a photo which was taken during her first-ever voice-over contract.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She was at the recording studio with some young faces who she was recording with.

See Gloria Sarfo's throwback photos below:

Netizens reacted to Gloria Sarfo's throwback photo

theamma_portiac commented:

You’ve always been amazing

theamma_portia commented:

Throwbacks are real

thatkwahugirl commented:

God has been good

ashinor_instylegh commented:

Voice overs de3 3noaa me Gloria... you have no size yet

vicmirabelleekua commented:

Seeing this my faith in God ( Jesus Christ) will never grow weary

george.amponsah.1804 commented:

Commercials that have your voice over them make the best sales u are amazing ❤️

pearl__adobea commented:

Fast forward and she's the goddess of voice overs ❤️

iamtimakumkum commented:

It’s the eye brow for me la

Throwback photos of Nana Ama aMvBrown as a teen pop up

Meanwhile, in another publication by YEN.com, a throwback photo of Nana Ama McBrown popped up online showing the actress as a teenager. The photo, captured in 1996 when McBrown was about 19 years, shows her wearing kaba and a skirt.

Many of McBrown's fans who have sighted the photo have been excited by her fashion style and good looks. She had braided hair, a wristwatch and rings, and she was full of smiles like she is known for. The teen photo sparked several reactions online. Many fans believe she has not changed much.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh