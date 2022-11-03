Ghanaian TikToker and influencer Felicia Osei is a fast-rising female celebrity with a unique fashion sense

She started a new job as a radio presenter on Onua radio in a beautiful black and white polka dot dress that received lots of engagement on her Instagram page

Most of Felicia Osei's elegant dresses can easily be recreated by her fans who are looking for celebrity-inspired yet modest looks

Ghanaian TikToker, Felicia Osei's handwork has paid off as she resumed work as a radio presenter on Onua radio, a subsidiary of Media General in beautiful dresses.

The outspoken personality rose to fame by shooting engaging content on the TikTok app while adverting and modelling for fashion brands.

Felicia Osei rocks natural braids hairstyle in these elegant photos Source: @osei_felicia

YEN.com.gh shares five times Felicia Osei posed in gorgeous fashionable dresses on Instagram.

The newest radio presenter, Felicia celebrated her birthday on October 10, 2022, with this lovely photo. She glowed in the magnificent corset dress, flaunting her cleavage.

She gave us an absolutely new look in this bohemian fringe hairstyle while posing in a black block high heel.

Felicia totally glammed up as a guest on the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso. She wore an elegant blue dress and burgundy frontal short hair with radiant face beat. Deloris looked sassy as always in a one-hand shimmering dress and flawless makeup for the photoshoot.

Rising star Felicia is definitely the personality to follow for casual styling tips you can easily recreate. She looks classy in a short sleeve shirt paired with blue shorts and black women's full shoes.

The TikToker and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology student wore a figure-hugging dress flaunting her curves. She styled her looks with white sneakers. Felicia gave her fans a new braiding hairstyle that fits her perfectly.

Radio presenter Felicia Osei modifies the puff sleeve style in this photo. The low-cut neckline African print dress was styled with a trendy handbag and blond straight hair.

