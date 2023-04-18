Nana Ama McBrown Looks Sophisticated In A Monochrome Jumpsuit And GH¢6,400 Salvatore Ferragamo Bag
- Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looked splendid in a stunning outfit for the Talented Kiz Season 14 finale
- The seasonal judge stole the show with her simple and classy ensemble and hairstyle for the popular children's show
- Ghanaian musicians Paulina Oduro and Okyeame Kwame looked elegant in their beautiful outfits too
Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was one of the judges at the Talented Kidz Season 14 finale on April 16, 2023.
The newest media personality to join Media General's Onua TV looked fabulous in a one-hand black and white jumpsuit.
Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, styled her look with a black Salvatore Ferragamo clutch bag and black open-toe shoes.
Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's Instagram post:
mabel_ade3p3na
Always looking gorgeous
bob.ceedar
Looking always on point ❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️
ajtrendz_1
Looking Gorgeous. Brim
bessahghana
Beautiful mummy
designed_by_denora
My beautiful empress ❤️
fibbiesmakeover
Asantefuor nyinaaa girl's perfect.
kate_amoa
Awwww Nana ❤️you are so beautiful. l just love ❤
thywordfurniture1
AMA BEAUTIFUL
ladyspensterdisexy
I watched you last Sunday, and you were amazing, Brimm
gwenchette_croche
Wow momma is always beautiful @iamamamcbrown
josephine2021
Seriously this woman is in A CLASS OF HER OWN......TIMELESS
