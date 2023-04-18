Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looked splendid in a stunning outfit for the Talented Kiz Season 14 finale

The seasonal judge stole the show with her simple and classy ensemble and hairstyle for the popular children's show

Ghanaian musicians Paulina Oduro and Okyeame Kwame looked elegant in their beautiful outfits too

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was one of the judges at the Talented Kidz Season 14 finale on April 16, 2023.

The newest media personality to join Media General's Onua TV looked fabulous in a one-hand black and white jumpsuit.

Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, styled her look with a black Salvatore Ferragamo clutch bag and black open-toe shoes.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's Instagram post:

mabel_ade3p3na

Always looking gorgeous

bob.ceedar

Looking always on point ❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️

ajtrendz_1

Looking Gorgeous. Brim

bessahghana

Beautiful mummy

designed_by_denora

My beautiful empress ❤️

fibbiesmakeover

Asantefuor nyinaaa girl's perfect.

kate_amoa

Awwww Nana ❤️you are so beautiful. l just love ❤

thywordfurniture1

AMA BEAUTIFUL

ladyspensterdisexy

I watched you last Sunday, and you were amazing, Brimm

gwenchette_croche

Wow momma is always beautiful @iamamamcbrown

josephine2021

Seriously this woman is in A CLASS OF HER OWN......TIMELESS

