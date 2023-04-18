Ghanaian socialite and model Efia Odo looked graceful in a pink suit for church service on April 16, 2023

The rising musician wore a two-piece outfit and matching pink shoes as she posed for the beautiful photoshoot

Efia Odo is one of the gorgeous celebrity video vixens with an unquestionable fashion sense

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician and socialite Efia Odo looked elegant in a beautiful ensemble at a Sunday church service on April 16, 2023, at the Maker's House Chapel International Campus Ministry, Legon branch.

Ghanaian model and socialite Efia Odo looks good in frontal hairstyles. Source: @efia_odo

Source: Instagram

The fashion model wore a matching pink button-down shirt and skintight pink pants. Andrea Owusu, popularly called Efia Odo, slayed in pink shoes.

She wore flawless makeup and a long straight blond hairstyle and accessorised her look with a designer bag.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's Instagram post:

@abena___lip said:

Classic in-person

@efiaodo_daily commented:

You are soo beautiful

@kwesi__mayback said:

Gorgeous ❤️

@miss_birches said:

I know Beyoncé took these

@m_meek_mill said:

THE QUEEN ❤️

@bigdog3017 said:

You are so Beautiful, my Queen

@gyameramavis commented:

So beautiful, Queen

@timelessneed commented:

Forever gorgeous

@bra_bempah commented:

Breathtaking as always ❤️‍

@maxwelldoe1 commented:

Awesome woman❤️

@amedu_desmond_ commented:

Babe, with too much swag and vibes❤️

@kuzoonii46 commented:

Welcome home Efia; we hope to see you more and more

@official__emmanuel_001 said:

Fine girl of the whole world❤️❤️

Efia Odo: Ghanaian Socialite Says People Think She Sleeps Around Because Of Her Good Looks

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Efia Odo, a socialite from Ghana, who is sure that her beauty has people mistakenly believing that she is a loose woman.

Efia Odo noted on her edition of the Sincerely Accra podcast that people would have treated her with more respect if she hadn't been more attractive.

She continued, saying that these beliefs result from her appearance, body type and dress choices.

Efia Odo Drops ‘Getting To The Bag’ Music Video, Sparks Massive Reactions On Social media

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about famous socialite Efia Odo who released the official music video of her new single, "Getting To The Bag."

Efia Odo was photographed wearing a black body suit, thigh-high boots and an all-black ensemble.

Social media users are expressing outrage at the music video and calling for her to work on her musical craft.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh