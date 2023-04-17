Ghanaian media personality Delay turned heads online as she slayed in a gold dress and heels in a stunning photo

The dress had a corset that hugged her curves while showing her bosom behind a tulle fabric

The picture has got many showering her with compliments and love emojis in the comment section

Celebrated Ghanaian presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay looked ethereal in a gold corset dress.

A picture she shared on her Instagram page showed her seated on a single brown couch with a blue pillow behind her for comfort.

She slayed a black frontal lace wig that was tied in a low ponytail, with a long single-curl strand hanging over her chest. Her edges were perfectly curled and laid.

Delay's dress was made of gold, with the bottom part designed in silk fabric and the top decorated with a blend of silk and shiny elements.

The cleavage section had a v-shaped neckline, with a tulle fabric covering the open part. The left arm of the dress had a mini sleeve.

She completed her fabulous look with a pair of pointed-toe heels that had a rectangular element on their vamp.

The host of the Delay Show kept a fierce look in the picture, which added spice to her entire appearance.

See the beautiful picture of Delay dazzling in a gold corset dress.

Ghanaians react to gorgeous picture of Delay slaying in a gold corset dress

Ghanaians flooded Delay's comment section on Instagram with beautiful messages and emojis to indicate their admiration of her look.

wesleykessegh remarked:

Whosh

jemie__africa said:

Soo gorgeous

joyousashanti stated:

Delay ne nsem akese3 ❤️

supagalll commented:

Sitting pretty

pamcity_collectionz stated:

Still their madam

pearl_odoi said:

This is beautiful

bnyanney remarked:

The Boss Lady. Enjoy!

girlisheverything stated:

Seriously this woman get words oh... eei! Love u Delay

osei_.yaw commented:

Aho)f3 b3ku wo

oppong_kyekyeku remarked:

Caption mu asantehemaa @delayghana

