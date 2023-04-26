A video of some Ghanaian ladies showing off their outfits at a traditional wedding has gone viral

The ladies, who were the bridesmaids for the ceremony, took turns posing for the camera and flaunting their styles

Some internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to commend them for their classy looks

Ghanaian Aseobi fashion is gradually winning the hearts of many Nigerians due to its classy and almost-minimalist looks.

A video currently trending on social media is yet another proof of this.

Photos of the Asoebi ladies. Credit: @osei_douglas_live

Wedding vlogger @osei_douglas_live recently posted a video showing some ladies rocking gorgeous blue dresses.

The video saw each lady posing for the camera before doing a catwalk as they showed off their stunning ensembles.

The ladies looked fabulous, with little or no cleavage and moderately high dress openings.

Check out the clip below:

Social media users react to video of Asoebi ladies

Several internet users complimented the ladies for their decent dress and classy makeup looks.

Check out some comments below:

_chimdiyah stated:

"Trust me when i say “ when I see Ghanaian asoebi ladies , I know, “ decently dressed, no crazy makeup."

_ekiuwa:

"Thank you all for dressing decently & beautifully."

thetopazbrand stated:

"Covered up ladies>>>>>>>"

faithgadaffir22:

"You can still be an ashawo and dress decent I so much love this no be all this girls way wan kill person for another person party with flashy clothes."

shadesof_udee:

"You can tell how responsible the bride is by her friends."

se_gilola:

"I love these fabrics!! This is not lace is it? The outfits are gorgeous!"

