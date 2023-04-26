Ghanaian Bridesmaids Look Regal In Aseobi Dresses As They Perform Davido's Unavailable Dance Challenge
- A video of some Ghanaian ladies showing off their outfits at a traditional wedding has gone viral
- The ladies, who were the bridesmaids for the ceremony, took turns posing for the camera and flaunting their styles
- Some internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to commend them for their classy looks
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian Aseobi fashion is gradually winning the hearts of many Nigerians due to its classy and almost-minimalist looks.
A video currently trending on social media is yet another proof of this.
Wedding vlogger @osei_douglas_live recently posted a video showing some ladies rocking gorgeous blue dresses.
The video saw each lady posing for the camera before doing a catwalk as they showed off their stunning ensembles.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The ladies looked fabulous, with little or no cleavage and moderately high dress openings.
Check out the clip below:
Social media users react to video of Asoebi ladies
Several internet users complimented the ladies for their decent dress and classy makeup looks.
Check out some comments below:
_chimdiyah stated:
"Trust me when i say “ when I see Ghanaian asoebi ladies , I know, “ decently dressed, no crazy makeup."
_ekiuwa:
"Thank you all for dressing decently & beautifully."
thetopazbrand stated:
"Covered up ladies>>>>>>>"
faithgadaffir22:
"You can still be an ashawo and dress decent I so much love this no be all this girls way wan kill person for another person party with flashy clothes."
shadesof_udee:
"You can tell how responsible the bride is by her friends."
se_gilola:
"I love these fabrics!! This is not lace is it? The outfits are gorgeous!"
This Ghanaian Bride Is Breaking All Fashion Rules As She Slays In A Flared Kente Dress For Her Wedding
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Akosua who has established a new style trend for brides looking for straightforward and elegant wedding attire.
The fashion influencer donned a beaded kente dress for her traditional wedding that was effortlessly stylish.
The handsome groom and his friends appeared dapper in bright kaftans and matching black shoes.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng