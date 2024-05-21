Ahead of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz competition, regional balloting has commenced across the country

The exercise, which is taking place in all sixteen (16) regions across the country, commenced on Monday, May 20, 2024, and is expected to end on May 29, 2024

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

The much-anticipated National Science and Maths Quiz competition has kicked off with its regional balloting exercise, which will determine the matchups for the initial rounds.

The balloting commenced on Monday, May 20 and is expected to end on May 29, 2024.

NSMQ balloting commences across the country Source: NSMQ (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

Taking to Facebook to announce the exercise, organisers of the competition said it would be carried out in all sixteen (16) regions of the country, starting from the Greater Accra, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions on Monday, May 2024.

See post below:

NSMQ organisers wish competition schools well

Organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) congratulated the schools participating in the competition.

"We wish all competing schools the very best as they prepare for the journey," they wrote.

Netizens react to post

Netizens who saw the post were excited over the news. They took to the comment section to share their expectations.

@Juliana Adu-Gyamfi wrote:

"Can’t wait, I hope Ashanti Region does well."

@Eugene Opuni-Nimako wrote:

"PRESEC Legon has to be extremely good to be able to do the 9, and back to back to back. Because stakeholders will not allow, deep deep down within them. They will definitely scheme against PRESEC , mark it. ƆDADEƐ FOR LIFE!!!."

@Ghabby Young wrote:

"This year is our year st Mary's boys."

@Graham Jñr wrote:

"All schools have the same goal ...to beat presec, the migthest bluuuuueee."

@Khid Asante wrote:

"Not Chelsea but BLUE is the Color."

@Kwaku Stanley wrote:

"This time around talk to MTN,NSMQ viewers should be kept on the platform of free bundle loaders for us to be able to watch till we are done for the year. Thank you."

NSMQ Quiz Mistress bags PhD in Environmental Science

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Quiz Mistress Dr Gladys Odey Schwinger attained a doctoral degree in Environmental Science from the University of Ghana.

She was celebrated on the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) X page for a significant milestone in her academic journey.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh