Portia Asare, in a video she shared on social media, was in the gym running on a treadmill, flaunting her backside

The Kumawood actress rocked a tight leggings and a tight top as she broke a sweat on the gym equipment

In the comments section of the video, many social media users expressed admiration for the actress and her natural physique

Kumawood actress Portia Asare has captured the attention of her fans with a glimpse into her fitness routine. The actress shared a video of herself at the gym, running on a treadmill, putting in effort to maintain her natural physique.

Ghanaian actress Portia Asare Photo Source: portiaasare

Source: Instagram

Dressed in tight leggings and a fitted top, Portia Asare could be seen breaking a sweat on the gym equipment. The actress flaunted her backside, showing the results with her rigorous workout routine and commitment to fitness.

The video, which quickly gained traction on social media, was met with admiration from her followers. Many Ghanaians took to the comments section to express their appreciation for the actress’s natural physique.

Portia Asare sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dadziebryt said:

Buh you make sweet buh problem nkoaaaa

SarkcessFk commented:

This woman I have named her refused to grow always young and beautiful

rescuecyfer said:

Reason why I stopped going to the gym. Botos plenty pass dumbbell s

Nanayaw12870435 said:

This your body de3 since the 80’s ooo Herhh ❤️‍

MarkAssan_ reacted:

My childhood crush and I'm still crushing. All these years and you still look 18.

starcee_gh commented:

No green tea ,no BBL ,no artificial bebia. Proper God made natural body

rescuecyfer said:

Reason why I stopped going to the gym. Botos plenty pass dumbbells

Portia Asare flaunts body again

In a similar story, Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng recently shared a video online, giving fans a 360-degree look at her beauty.

Even though she wore a loose dress, the actress' shapely figure was still prominent as she twisted and turned in the video.

The video has triggered reactions from her followers, some of whom are asking if her curves are natural.

Source: YEN.com.gh