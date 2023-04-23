Ghanaian bride Akosua has set a new fashion trend for brides who are looking for simplicity and classy wedding dresses

The style influencer wore an effortlessly chic beaded kente dress for her traditional wedding

The groom and his handsome groomsmen looked elegant in colourful kaftans and matching black shoes

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian bride Akosua ditched the corseted kente trend for a simple flared dress for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian couple Akosua and Julien look adorable together. Source: @saadiasanusi

Source: Instagram

The dazzling bride wore a spaghetti strap glittering kente dress for the second section of the traditional wedding.

The outstanding fashion designer shared the video of the bride rocking the stunning dress on Instagram, captioned;

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Her smile tells how elated she is about her garment. We choose to be dynamic with every detail, our clients are always fascinated when they see their garment from sketch, fitting to the end product.

Some social media users have commented on her look

_deera._

I can feel the dresslooks so free and breathable

myclinashoe_accessories

Simple and beautiful bride. This dress can be worn and worn and worn. Value for money.

delicakesbynayak

Love this; something different

billonaire_pearlsedy

Very simple but classy

ajay_noa

Simple but beautiful and very unique. What a beauty to behold!

anders_0328

Awwww, soo is beautiful and amazing!

amlamisi.dabire

It's differently elegant, and she looks pretty in the dress.

twinkles_inc

It's a beautiful dress. My kind. Free and sparkling

makaydas_touchevents

It's always good to standout ❤️❤️

Ghanaian bride Akosua looks exquisite in a charming hairstyle

Ghanaian bride Akosua turned heads as she rocked a sleeveless kente gown for the introduction ceremony. She couldn't stop smiling through the makeup and hairstyling session.

Ghanaian groom Julien looks dapper in an agbada for the engagement ceremony

The handsome groom and groomsmen looked dashing in kaftans for the trending wedding ceremony.

The happy groom accessorized his look with a bracelet and black shoes as he smiled at the cameras.

Ghanaian Bride Looks Ethereal In Elegant Short Corseted Kente Dress For Lavish Wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Aba Yaa Acquah, a melanin bride who made a daring fashion statement at her traditional wedding in her stunning wedding gown.

The gorgeous Ghanaian bride wore a short kente dress that made waves on social media.

Top male fashion designer Kenneth Tetteh, known for his originality and ingenuity, created the stunning ensemble.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh