Television personality Berla Mundi wants to break the internet with her fabulous outfit for her traditional wedding

The beauty goddess looked ethereal in a stunning kente outfit and beautiful hairstyle for the private event

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's elegant wedding photos

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has tied the knot in a breathtaking ensemble with a few celebrities, family and friends in attendance.

The TV3 presenter looked charming in a custom-made outfit that made her glow for her private ceremony on January 5, 2024.

Berla Mundi slays in elegant outfits and hairstyles. Photo credit: @berlamundi

Berla Mundi has inspired many women planning to walk down the aisle in 2024 with her elegant bridal hairstyle and flawless makeup as she recited her marital vows.

Berla Mundi slays in a shiny, ruched dress

The Day Show host Berla Mundi looked gorgeous in a two-tone dress and frontal curly hairstyle as she interviewed exceptional Ghanaians doing amazing things in different industries.

Source: YEN.com.gh