Nana Akua Addo recently caused a frenzy online with her look at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in Lagos

The fashion icon earned significant praise after photos of her from the event surfaced online

In her latest interview, she spoke about the look and the chances of African artistes making it to the MET Gala

Ghanaian fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo has recounted her explosive AMVCA moment with the BBC in a recent interview.

The fashionista stunned in a 3D-printed leafy dress with a striking Heidilee echo hat designed by Ghanaian stylist Yoli Koomson.

Talking to BBC about the moment, the musician shared the backstory behind the infamous look and her hopes for the African fashion space.

Nana Akua Addo talks about MET Gala

According to Nana Akua Addo, Africa's fashion space has come of age and needs to be well represented during global industry gatherings like the MET Gala.

"African fashion has come of age. It's about time we get invited to the MET Gala and narrate our beautiful stories through fashion," the Ghanaian fashion icon told BBC.

Nana Akua Addo used the opportunity to clarify her deal with Olivia Ezzine, who accused her of giving credit for her work to another stylist, causing a stir online.

Netizens talk about Nana Akua Addo's look at the AMVCA

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Nana Akua Addo's submission.

sisiscarlett said:

There is no obligation to tag for a paid service. It’s nice, especially if you have a platform. But your fee is your compensation

i_amroshe wrote:

She’s so lovable

udu_bmg noted:

Well, she did tag her n she asked to be untagged. Shame on Ezzine, see me wey dey support her since.

ski_exotiq added:

Obviously an unproblematic person

Nana Akua Addo refutes Nigerian's stylist

