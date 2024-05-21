Delay: Ghanaian TV Host Flaunts Her Natural Curves In A Black And White Strapless Dress
- Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, is trending with her cleavage-baring dress
- The chief executive of Delay Foods looked terrific in a two-tone outfit for her latest photoshoot
- Some social media users have commented on Delay's effortlessly chic ensemble and hairstyle
Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has taken her fashion sense to another level since January 2024.
The host of the Delay Show has left her fans drooling over her latest photos, in which she rocks a strapless dress.
Delay looked impeccable in a black and white corseted dress clinched to her curvy body for her lovely photoshoot.
The hardworking female boss lady wore a side-parted shoulder-level curly hairstyle and flawless makeup with well-defined eyebrows.
The style influencer accessorised her look with drop earrings and an Adinkra symbols-inspired jewellery set.
Check out the photos below;
Delay poses with Champion Rolie
Delay slayed in a white long-sleeve jumpsuit as she interviewed DWP Academy member Champion Rolie on the Delay Show.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Delay's elegant outfit on Instagram
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Sellygalley stated:
In love with this “new” Delay
ohiani__stubborn__proud stated:
I’m in love
Lernylomotey stated:
Delay of international waters!
molly_isbae4 stated:
Dbee with street credentials originally from the trenches …..Aura p3ky3333
Kwabenaosram stated:
Queen Elizabeth in Ghana I love you forever you force me to get God in Ghana Cedis
phizzle_wayne stated:
The Queen
clarinda_jibril stated:
Purr❤️
Muniratamapokuaa stated:
You're my nightmare
elikemthegossip_official stated:
Ahoufe nkwaaa .
supremo_jonathan_ stated:
25 looks good on you
independent_essy stated:
Sister Afia who are you delivering those cleavage to?
Delay: Ghanaian Media Personality Slays In White Skintight Off-Shoulder Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Delay's elegant white dress style inspiration for sophisticated women.
Delay looked stunning in the frilled ready-to-wear ensemble for her weekend photo shoot. Several social media users have commented on Delay's new curly hairdo and expensive shoes.
Source: YEN.com.gh