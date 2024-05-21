Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, is trending with her cleavage-baring dress

The chief executive of Delay Foods looked terrific in a two-tone outfit for her latest photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Delay's effortlessly chic ensemble and hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has taken her fashion sense to another level since January 2024.

The host of the Delay Show has left her fans drooling over her latest photos, in which she rocks a strapless dress.

Deloris Frimpong Manso looks gorgeous in stunning dresses. Photo credit: @delayghana.

Source: Instagram

Delay looked impeccable in a black and white corseted dress clinched to her curvy body for her lovely photoshoot.

The hardworking female boss lady wore a side-parted shoulder-level curly hairstyle and flawless makeup with well-defined eyebrows.

The style influencer accessorised her look with drop earrings and an Adinkra symbols-inspired jewellery set.

Check out the photos below;

Delay poses with Champion Rolie

Delay slayed in a white long-sleeve jumpsuit as she interviewed DWP Academy member Champion Rolie on the Delay Show.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Delay's elegant outfit on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Sellygalley stated:

In love with this “new” Delay

ohiani__stubborn__proud stated:

I’m in love

Lernylomotey stated:

Delay of international waters!

molly_isbae4 stated:

Dbee with street credentials originally from the trenches …..Aura p3ky3333

Kwabenaosram stated:

Queen Elizabeth in Ghana I love you forever you force me to get God in Ghana Cedis

phizzle_wayne stated:

The Queen

clarinda_jibril stated:

Purr❤️

Muniratamapokuaa stated:

You're my nightmare

elikemthegossip_official stated:

Ahoufe nkwaaa .

supremo_jonathan_ stated:

25 looks good on you

independent_essy stated:

Sister Afia who are you delivering those cleavage to?

Delay: Ghanaian Media Personality Slays In White Skintight Off-Shoulder Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Delay's elegant white dress style inspiration for sophisticated women.

Delay looked stunning in the frilled ready-to-wear ensemble for her weekend photo shoot. Several social media users have commented on Delay's new curly hairdo and expensive shoes.

Source: YEN.com.gh