2023 Met Gala: Janelle Monae Turns Heads In A Skin-Baring Transformative Look On The Red Carpet
- Janelle Monae wore a jaw-dropping 3-in-1 outfit to the 2023 Met Gala that transformed throughout the night
- Her bold outfit sparked conversation online, with many people questioning the rationale for the look
- In other Met Gala news, Serena Williams debuted her second pregnancy at the prestigious event
The 2023 Met Gala delivered glitz and glamour with numerous fashion moments.
One of the highlights witnessed was singer/actress Janelle Monae's moment on the red carpet, which wagged many tongues.
She arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in an oversized, ornate, conical black-and-white coat. Two men in suits accompanied her.
Standing with her arms outstretched, the men began to remove layers of Monáe's ensemble, piece by piece, until she wore a sheer wireframe gown.
Check out a video capturing the transformation below:
Social media users react to video of Janelle Monae's transformative look
Veronica's daughter stated:
"U wear cloth come event...then comot am, wear shimi and pant. Wow!!! Great fashion!"
Namsy Silas stated:
"Naija celeb go copy am for AMVCA."
Mary Amfid stated:
"Janelle was once upon a time against ladies dressing almost naked and I had so much respect for her. So what changed??"
Nengis Daily stated:
"She was making sense until I finished the video."
Miriam Jacob stated
"Toyin should not see thisnaso she go sew am rap am for efunanya body come AMVCA."
Wawu160 stated:
"Why is this a big deal again? Is it really important and meaningful? We are lost in this senseless world of US!"
Pheeberry Official said:
"Come out dressed, leave half-nûde."
