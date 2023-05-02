Janelle Monae wore a jaw-dropping 3-in-1 outfit to the 2023 Met Gala that transformed throughout the night

Her bold outfit sparked conversation online, with many people questioning the rationale for the look

In other Met Gala news, Serena Williams debuted her second pregnancy at the prestigious event

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The 2023 Met Gala delivered glitz and glamour with numerous fashion moments.

One of the highlights witnessed was singer/actress Janelle Monae's moment on the red carpet, which wagged many tongues.

Photos of Janelle. Credit: @janellemonae, @eentertainment

Source: UGC

She arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in an oversized, ornate, conical black-and-white coat. Two men in suits accompanied her.

Standing with her arms outstretched, the men began to remove layers of Monáe's ensemble, piece by piece, until she wore a sheer wireframe gown.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Check out a video capturing the transformation below:

Social media users react to video of Janelle Monae's transformative look

Veronica's daughter stated:

"U wear cloth come event...then comot am, wear shimi and pant. Wow!!! Great fashion!"

Namsy Silas stated:

"Naija celeb go copy am for AMVCA."

Mary Amfid stated:

"Janelle was once upon a time against ladies dressing almost naked and I had so much respect for her. So what changed??"

Nengis Daily stated:

"She was making sense until I finished the video."

Miriam Jacob stated

"Toyin should not see thisnaso she go sew am rap am for efunanya body come AMVCA."

Wawu160 stated:

"Why is this a big deal again? Is it really important and meaningful? We are lost in this senseless world of US!"

Pheeberry Official said:

"Come out dressed, leave half-nûde."

Cardi B Slays In 2 Designer Outfits At 2023 Met Gala

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about American rapper Cardi B's two exquisite outfits at the 2023 Met Gala.

A fashion event honouring the late designer Karl Lagerfeld occurred on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Many online users were impressed by Cardi B's two gowns and couldn't stop praising her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng