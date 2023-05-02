Doja Cat entered the 2023 Met Gala dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.

The singer/rapper dressed up in a beautiful sequined white dress by Oscar De La Renta

In a video clip which has gone viral, she was seen meowing to every question asked by an interviewer

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Doja Cat knows how to enter an event and keep her name on the trend list. The 2023 Met Gala took place on Monday evening, May 1, and several stars were in attendance, including Doja Cat, who came dressed as a cat.

Doja Cat at the Met Gala Credit: Jeff Kravitz

Source: UGC

The theme was 'Lagerfeld'sKarl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' to honour the late Karl Lagerfeld, a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

Doja Cat dresses up as a cat for Met Gala

Doja Cat opted to dress up as Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette. She wore an Oscar De La Renta sequined white dress with a long, fluffy train and sequin cat ears.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

For her makeup, Doja wore prosthetics to look like a cat.

Interestingly, she made sure to stay in character. During an interview with Vogue's Emma Chamberlain, Doja Cat responded to every question thrown at her with a "meow".

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react to Doja Cat's Interview

harnikes Empire stated

"Na like this i go dey answer anyone wey ask me when I go marry."

libra. attraction:

"She didn’t break character."

manuel__._mannie:

"Fame and celebrity status will make you go crazy."

sheffy340:

"Madness full everywhere ,both poor nd the rich."

declutteroutlet:

"No be only nigerians get werey for head."

abefeniwura_:

"Miss the old Doja."

wellingdav:

"She don mad I swear."

2023 Met Gala: Rihanna's Met Gala Dress Honouring Karl Lagerfeld Fails To Impress Netizens: "She Looks Like Whipped Cream."

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about American superstar Rihanna who dazzled in a white gown, but many attendees were unimpressed.

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala honoured the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld by featuring his works, which Riri translated in her own special way.

However, some internet users were shocked by Rihanna's white outfit, comparing it to tablecloths.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng