American rapper Cardi B's two exquisite outfits at the 2023 Met Gala wowed many people on social media

The fashion event happened on 1 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where celebrities paid tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld

Cardi B's two gowns left many online users impressed, and they couldn't stop complimenting her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Cardi B rocked two beautiful outfits at the Met Gala and left many people salivating. Image: Sonja Flemming and Frazer Harrison

Source: UGC

Cardi B is on almost everyone's best-dressed list after rocking two beautiful dresses at the 2023 Met Gala.

Vogue reports that the extravagant ceremony occurred on 1 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Cardi and other global stars showed up in luxury clothing honouring the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Cardi's two stunning dresses steal the show at Met Gala

The Bodak Yellow rapper showed up at the Met Gala in two showstopping gowns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The long, flared black dress was Cardi's first ensemble that wowed everyone. She paired the dress with elbow-length black gloves, a no-sleeve shirt, and a black tie.

The beauty accessorised the look with a chunky headband that kept her silver wig in place.

While the 30-year-old arrived at the fashion event in a black floral gown, she left in a pink dress with a long tail. Cardi's stunning gown clung to her perfect body shape, and her oversize Tulle headpiece made a dramatic statement.

Check out the snaps posted by @jacquemusx below:

Cardi B's two Met Gala dresses impress netizens

Unlike Rihanna, who was criticised for her white Met Gala ensemble, Cardi B's looks received huge applause online. People loved both of the WAP hitmaker's outfits and couldn't stop gushing about them.

@nejixoii said:

"As expected, she looks stunning."

@__LoisLanee shared:

"Cardi never misses."

@chriis_arn posted:

"She doesn't disappoints."

@stelzam replied:

"Argue all you want, but she’s definitely a fashion girlie."

@bensoned0 commented:

"Fashion is all about having fun, and I love everything about these looks."

S3fa: 5 Times Singer was the Cardi B of Ghana Music Industry with her Fashion Sense

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician S3fa who excels at creating back-to-back hits that get some of his male admirers on the dance floor.

Undeniably, Sefadai Abena Amesu, better known in the entertainment industry as S3fa, has no rivals regarding her sense of style.

S3fa flaunted her hourglass body numerous times in stunning gowns you have never seen before.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za