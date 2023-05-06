Ghanaian disc jockey and musician DJ Azonto has left online users stunned with his look at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana musician awards.

DJ Azonto slays in pink dress

The award-winning musician wore an off-shoulder corseted dress with white detachable long train.

The talented male celebrity wore blond hairstyle and makeup with pink bold lipstick. He looked stunning in pink trendy sunglass while holding his designer clutch. DJ Azonto modelled in classy high heels as he stepped on the red carpet.

