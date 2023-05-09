Ghanaian musicians King Promise and Sarkodie were among the male stars who wore designer outfits to perform at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

One of Ghana's award-winning rappers, Sarkodie, went viral when he stepped on the red carpet in a pricey, perfectly fit jacket

Highlife singer King Promise who won his first VGMA award since he started his musical career, impressed his fans with his expensive look

Ghanaian musician King Promise was one of the best performers with a unique fashion sense at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Sarkodie and King Promise look dapper in designer outfits at the 2023 VGMA. Photo credit: @ghmusicawards

Source: Instagram

The Album of the Year winner looked dapper in an all-black ensemble to thrill Ghanaian celebrities and music lovers at the music awards.

Afrobeats singer Gregory Bortey Newman, who goes by the stage name King Promise wore a black motorbiker's jacket for $1,481 with matching leather trousers and black designer Balenciaga boots valued at GH¢10,000.

Sarkodie looks dashing in Casablanca outfit

BET winner who won Collaboration of the Year at the 2023 VGMA Sarkodie looked stylish in a Casablanca jacket with matching trousers and black shoes.

Many social media users have praised Sarkodie for his electrifying performance and elegant fashion sense.

One netizen wrote,

The outfits look perfect for stage performance, the stylist did a mufflers work. The artist made it look fabulous know like the remaining

