Ghanaian bride Akosua wore a stunning corseted kente gown for her luxurious wedding happening today, May 12, 2023

The gorgeous bride rocking a short hairstyle has gone viral with her custom-made wedding dress

Many social media users have commented on the beautiful wedding photos shared by the vendors on social media

Ghanaian bride Akosua is one of the gorgeous brides who walked down the aisle in elegant kente outfits in May 2023.

The beauty goddess wore a corseted kente gown designed by the House of Paon for her lavish traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Akosua looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

The fabulous kente dress has unique features, including colourful pearls, cutouts and long sleeves designed with quality organza fabric.

She looked charming in a short hairstyle and flawless makeup for the beautiful wedding ceremony. The handsome groom looked regal in kente wrap and beautiful accessories to complete his look.

Some netizens have reacted to the beautiful wedding video by the professional live wedding photographer, Live With Kwaku.

Some social media users have commented on the Instagram post by professional makeup artist Reggie Makeovers.

mafereh_karim_turay stated:

The dress is giving!!!

Amoabaaba Amoahamoah stated:

Oh, Wowwwww

Tillyfied_ stated:

She’s a goddess ❤️

Mimi. Aj stated:

AKOSUA UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT ❤️❤️

bridals_by_shadesofgana stated:

Ade3 yi ano 333nam papaSharrrrrrp

Mariela stated:

Something different from the usual. The kente is gorgeous.

angela_amabruce stated:

The kente is blending with the makeup ❤️❤️ Everything is ON POINT

Dazzle beauty. Haven stated:

Noko nice and beautiful

Tola Banks stated:

This is so beautiful ❤️

Mimi.on.the.move stated:

The dress and the bride

Grace Lovekesseh stated:

@wil_sway sister common see kiash loving every bit of this dress

Anies brushes stated:

So beautiful, Sis; your hands are so blessed ❤️

